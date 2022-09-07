Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Officials to Recognize 125 Years of Service to City During Busy Session of Council Monday
After a multi-year lull, City Manager Brian Newton’s promise to bring back the City of Bridgeport Employee Service Awards will continue to be fulfilled after reviving the program at the last meeting held in August. And the continuation of the promise will be at this Monday’s Bridgeport City Council meeting.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Assist Agencies in Investigation that Nets Indictment of Clarksburg Man on Drug Charge
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Jack F. Gibbins, III, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted this week on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Gibbins, 44, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 5...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport's Matthew Ellis is Exchange Student in the Arctic Town of Longyearbyen
When Bridgeport’s Matthew Ellis decided to study geology, he wanted to do it from an environment of unique physical nature. The 2020 Notre Dame graduate and West Virginia University student is studying abroad this semester – in Arctic town of Longyearbyen – the world’s northernmost settlement..
connect-bridgeport.com
Date Set for Annual "A Round for the Reservation" Golf Tournament; Funds to Assist BHS Baseball Facility
A key fundraiser for the Bridgeport High School baseball team, one of the state’s premier programs, has been set for October. The annual event helps make one of the state’s top-notch grass fields and complexes stay that way. “This is crucial for us,” BHS baseball coach Robert Shields...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
Dee Collins Allevato and Little Black Designs Taking Part in New York Fashion Week
UPDATE: Watch the show via live stream HERE. New York Fashion Week – five days of art, pop culture and all thing fashion - kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9. Among designers featured in. day one runway shows is Little Black Designs, the passion project of Clarksburg’s Dee Collins...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Back on Track with 49-21 Victory Against John Marshall; Tribe 2-1 Heading into Clash With Senior
Zach Rohrig made his much-anticipated season debut for the Bridgeport High School football team in Friday night’s 49-21 victory against John Marshall at Wayne Jamison Field, providing what may be the final piece for the Indians’ offensive attack. The biggest piece however is a status that belongs to...
Comments / 0