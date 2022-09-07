ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Board of Commissioners approve MCSO local mutual aid agreement, school resource deputies and commitment to public safety, innovation, partnership and teamwork

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Sept. 8, approved a mutual aid agreement between the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring public safety partners to provide vital resources during critical incidents, as well as an agreement with the Reynolds School District to provide four school resource deputies at various Reynolds schools.
