Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap

Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Dave Chappelle Attacks Will Smith As An ‘Ugly’ Person Over Oscars Slap At Show With Chris Rock

Dave Chappelle had an intense response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards during a show at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on Thursday, September 1. The comedian, 49, dissed Will, 53, following the “slap heard ’round the world” at the Oscars in March. Dave called out the King Richard star for showing his true colors in one of his jokes about the incident. “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” he said, according to The New York Post.
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss

There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
