Read full article on original website
Related
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars is still echoing throughout the Fresh Prince star's career, some fans are turning the tide in his favor, thanks to a joke Rock recently made at the expense of Nicole Brown Simpson. As reported, Rock recently told a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap
Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Alfonso Ribeiro’s Net Worth Is Shocking! See How Much Money the TV Host Makes
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro’s career has taken him down different genres of television and film! The actor has built an impressive net worth since he first began starring in the Will Smith-led sitcom in 1990. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest
Rapper 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade online, is not hiding her arrest Sunday night. She posted her mug shot on her Instagram story Monday evening, confirming had been to jail. The Miami Herald reports that she was taken in by the Miami-Dade County Police after a verbal...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Chris Rock Bluntly Addressed Will Smith's Apology Video During His Stand-Up Act
Chris Rock bluntly referenced Will Smith's apology for the slap during a recent comedy show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Judging by Joe Perry’s Net Worth, You’d Never Know the Aerosmith Guitarist Once Had to Sell His Guitar for Money
Here's Joe Perry's net worth and the story behind the 1959 Gibson Les Paul the Aerosmith guitarist sold when he was hard up for cash.
Kenan Thompson’s Net Worth Is ~All That~! See How Much Money the ‘SNL’ Star Makes
Kenan Thompson has risen to fame thanks to his success on Saturday Night Live and as an actor and comedian. The all-around funny man and 2022 Emmys host has amassed a sizable net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, over the years of his career in the spotlight.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dave Chappelle Attacks Will Smith As An ‘Ugly’ Person Over Oscars Slap At Show With Chris Rock
Dave Chappelle had an intense response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards during a show at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on Thursday, September 1. The comedian, 49, dissed Will, 53, following the “slap heard ’round the world” at the Oscars in March. Dave called out the King Richard star for showing his true colors in one of his jokes about the incident. “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” he said, according to The New York Post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
Tiffany Haddish gets personal with Usher during his Las Vegas show (video)
Tiffany Haddish created friction and fireworks at R&B superstar Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Emmy Award-winning comedic actress, whose frenetic performance in the Girls Trip blockbuster comedy catapulted her to national fame, kept that same energy when she climbed the stage at the “U Got it Bad” crooner’s show.
Comments / 0