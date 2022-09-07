ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”

Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
UFC
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
bjpenndotcom

Pros react to Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson booking, revised UFC 279 lineup

Pros have reacted to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson’s main-eventing UFC 279. The Stockton native was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was going to be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event. As it turns out, fans will still be getting a non-title headliner, but it won’t be Diaz vs. Chimaev.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Zhang Weili
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
MMA Fighting

UFC 279 start time, TV schedule for Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

The UFC 279 start time and TV schedule for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on three different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Diaz to face Ferguson at UFC 279 after Chimaev misses weight

Nate Diaz will take on fellow veteran welterweight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event showdown with Diaz. The top three fights on the pay-per-view card were shuffled because of Chimaev's failed weight cut Friday, but all six fighters will still compete Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ufc#Espn#Mma#Bellator
Yardbarker

UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main

’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns

Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s, “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy