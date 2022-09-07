ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
#American Football
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

Wyatt Davis has found a new team right before the 2022 season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints signed the guard off the New York Giants' practice squad. He'll join their active roster three days before a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis was a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9. LAST MEETING: Titans 17-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (31),...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade

You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
CLEVELAND, OH

