Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Snowfall today and tonight is expected to range between 1 and 3 inches between 8500 and 9500 feet. Snow totals above 9500 feet are expected to range between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible above 10500 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Now through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could be slick tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Waterman Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 AM MST, Stream gauge reports indicated ongoing problematic flow in Waterman Wash making unbridged crossings unsafe at Tuthill Road and Narramore Road. - This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, and Goodyear. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Saint Simons Island, or near Darien, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Simons Island, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm and a Special Weather Statement is in effect.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Nassau and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through tonight which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. Many areas across Death Valley National Park have been heavily inundated with rainfall this summer which will mean many washes will be primed for rapid runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Taylor FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following counties, Jefferson, Madison and Taylor. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Goose Pasture, Cabbage Grove, Hells Half Acre, Scanlon, Econfina, Fanlew, Eridu and Iddo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. High tide at Havre de Grace is ongoing. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 4.1 1.7 1.5 0.5 Minor 10/11 PM 3.8 1.4 1.4 0.5 None 11/11 AM 3.9 1.5 1.3 1.0 None 11/11 PM 3.8 1.4 1.3 1.0 None 12/12 PM 3.7 1.3 1.3 0.5 None 13/12 AM 3.8 1.4 1.2 0.5 None
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 03:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 42.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 44.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend Florida West Central Taylor County in Big Bend Florida * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 1110 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Econfina, Scanlon and Hampton Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 23:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Gusty Winds This Afternoon and Evening West winds will increase to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph this afternoon, and continue into this evening. Winds will decrease about 10 pm this evening. Some tree branches could be blown onto power lines and a few power outages are possible. A cold front approaching from the west this afternoon will bring these winds. The winds will diminish after 10 mph this evening as the front moves east.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.3 feet Tuesday, September 20. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 04/17/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.3 feet Tuesday, September 20. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 04/17/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0