Red and Blue recruits: BYU football’s top commit for 2023 will be at the Baylor game

BYU’s top football commit in the 2023 recruiting class, tight end Jackson Bowers, will be at the No. 21 Cougars’ matchup against No. 9 Baylor. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU

Editor’s note: Every week during the 2022 high school football season, Red and Blue Recruits will report on significant performances or storylines in Utah high school football recruiting.

Four-star tight end prospect Jackson Bowers will get an up-close look at the team he’s committed to this weekend when No. 21 BYU hosts No. 9 Baylor on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Bowers announced on social media he will be in attendance for the Cougars’ big matchup.

Bowers and his Mountain View (Arizona) teammates opened their 2022 season this past Friday, and while the Toros came up short in a 24-21 loss to Helix High of California, Bowers — the Cougars’ highest ranked commit in their 2023 recruiting class — made a handful of plays, as shown in a highlight reel on his Hudl page .

Bowers caught a 2-yard touchdown pass — leaping over a defender to make the grab — with just over a minute to play to bring Mountain View within a score.

Bowers isn’t the only BYU recruiting target that will be at Saturday’s game, though — BYU Insider’s Tyler Christensen has compiled a comprehensive list .

Here’s a look at how other commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.

BYU commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Leo Pulalasi, ATH, Lakes (Washington): Pulalasi had a monster game for Lakes on both sides of the ball in its 50-23 win over Kentwood.

On offense, he had 10 carries for 47 yards and three touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 13 yards and another touchdown, per Max Preps .

On defense, Pulalasi added five tackles, including two tackles for loss.

The do-everything athlete also had one punt for 38 yards and a kickoff return for 37 yards.

“I just followed my line and my blockers,” Pulalasi told The News Tribune of his three rushing scores. “I just ran behind them, they led the way and that’s how we got in the end zone.”

2024 commits

Easton Baker, ATH, Stansbury: W, 48-8 over Uintah . Baker had four tackles.

W, 48-8 over Uintah . Baker had four tackles. Dallin Johnson, DL, Springville: L, 22-15 to Riverton . Johnson had a team-high eight tackles.

L, 22-15 to Riverton . Johnson had a team-high eight tackles. Adney Reid, LB, Spanish Fork: Spanish Fork did not play last week.

Utah commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Randon Fontenette, S, Brazosport (Texas): Fontenette came up big on both sides of the ball in Brazosport’s 33-15 victory over Columbia.

He ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while completing 5 of 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown on offense, per Max Preps .

Defensively, the safety prospect added 11 tackles (including seven solo).

Roger Alderman, OT, Sonora (California): W, 28-20 over Hilmar. No stats recorded for Utah’s newest commit.

W, 28-20 over Hilmar. No stats recorded for Utah’s newest commit. CJ Blocker, CB, New Caney (Texas): W, 49-0 over Porter. No stats recorded.

W, 49-0 over Porter. No stats recorded. Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 27-20 over Punahou. Carvalho missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain, according to Scoring Live .

W, 27-20 over Punahou. Carvalho missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain, according to Scoring Live . Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): L, 43-20 to Mater Dei. Chambliss had six tackles and a pass deflection in a matchup of two top 15 teams nationally , per Max Preps .

L, 43-20 to Mater Dei. Chambliss had six tackles and a pass deflection in a matchup of two top 15 teams nationally , per Max Preps . Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 27-20 over Punahou. Fonoimoana had 81 receiving yards, according to Scoring Live .

W, 27-20 over Punahou. Fonoimoana had 81 receiving yards, according to Scoring Live . Johnathan Hall, LB, Katy (Texas): W, 35-28 over Atascocita. No stats recorded.

W, 35-28 over Atascocita. No stats recorded. Mateaki Helu, ATH, Stansbury: W, 48-8 over Uintah . Helu had nine carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns and added three tackles on defense.

W, 48-8 over Uintah . Helu had nine carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns and added three tackles on defense. Mack Howard, QB, Oxford (Mississippi): W, 43-34 over South Panola. No stats recorded.

W, 43-34 over South Panola. No stats recorded. Jo’Laison Landry, DL, C.E. King (Texas): L, 49-14 to Allen. No stats recorded.

L, 49-14 to Allen. No stats recorded. Michael Mitchell, RB, Middleburg (Florida): L, 45-25 to Bishop Kenny. No stats recorded.

L, 45-25 to Bishop Kenny. No stats recorded. Dijon Stanley, RB, Granada Hills (California): Granada Hills did not play last week.

Granada Hills did not play last week. Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): W, 40-0 over Sacramento. No stats recorded.

2024 commit

Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): L, 36-7 to Yorba Linda. No stats recorded.

Utah State commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

McCae Hillstead, QB, Skyridge: Hillstead completed 8 of 15 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Skyridge’s 54-7 win over Orem .

He also finished with five carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.