Hamden police make arrest connected to homicide investigation
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man for charges stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation on Thursday. Hamden police said 30-year-old Brian Ward was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court. Ward was charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal attempt at assault in the 1st degree, […]
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
Suspect arrested for High Street deadly shooting in Holyoke
A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the intersection of I-391 and High Street Wednesday evening.
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
Meriden officer justified in February 2021 shooting: Report
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden officer was justified in his use-of-force in February 2021, an inspector general's report said Friday. Inspector General Robert Devlin said officer Erik Simonson reasonably believed that suspect Kenneth Strothers had the intent to shoot and harm him. The shooting happened February 12, 2021, when...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Death of Hamden Man
A New Haven man is facing charges related to the murder of a 27-year-old in 2021, police said. Brian Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the killing of Tyishoun Matheney that occurred on Butler Street near Goodrich Street in Aug. 2021.
greenwichfreepress.com
Hit and Run Driver Charged after Early Morning Crash on Delavan Ave
On Saturday, Sept 3 around 2:30am Greenwich Police detailed to the west end of town responded to the area of 300 Delavan Ave on the report of a crash and a car possibly fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of the crash where a driver had fled.
News 12
Bridgeport man accused of causing fatal crash appears in court on larceny charges
A Bridgeport man accused of causing a fatal car crash is facing larceny charges for the incident that police say led to it. The family of 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy went to court Thursday seeking justice in his death three weeks ago. Fonseca-Kennedy suffered fatal injuries when his pickup truck on...
Driver evades Route 8 crash while driving under influence: State police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Terryville man is accused of evading a car crash on Route 8 in Waterbury while driving under the influence Thursday evening, according to Connecticut state police. State police were informed around 10:15 p.m. of a crash involving two cars on Route 8 north near Exit...
New Haven Independent
Police Announce Third Arrest In 2011 Ansonia Homicide
ANSONIA — A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Police announced Thursday that Andrew Spino, 34, was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court today (Thursday, Sept....
Derby police locate stabbing suspect
Police located the suspect inolved in a stabbing on the Derby Green.
As victim remains critical, New Haven police receive leads following dirt bike hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven police continue their search for the dirt biker responsible for a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week, the family of the victim spoke exclusively with FOX61 on Wednesday. Sueann Lamazon, 35, of New Haven waited...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
More than a dozen injured in crash involving CT Transit bus in Orange: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police. Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road. Initial information showed the bus […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
