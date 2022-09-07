ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH

Hamden police make arrest connected to homicide investigation

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man for charges stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation on Thursday. Hamden police said 30-year-old Brian Ward was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court. Ward was charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal attempt at assault in the 1st degree, […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Police#Yale New Haven Hospital#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Derby Green
FOX 61

Meriden officer justified in February 2021 shooting: Report

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden officer was justified in his use-of-force in February 2021, an inspector general's report said Friday. Inspector General Robert Devlin said officer Erik Simonson reasonably believed that suspect Kenneth Strothers had the intent to shoot and harm him. The shooting happened February 12, 2021, when...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Death of Hamden Man

A New Haven man is facing charges related to the murder of a 27-year-old in 2021, police said. Brian Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the killing of Tyishoun Matheney that occurred on Butler Street near Goodrich Street in Aug. 2021.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Police Announce Third Arrest In 2011 Ansonia Homicide

ANSONIA — A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Police announced Thursday that Andrew Spino, 34, was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court today (Thursday, Sept....
ANSONIA, CT
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
PIX11

Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
BRONX, NY

