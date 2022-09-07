ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist Bobby Holley plans another crawl, this time from Battle Creek to Marshall

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago
Months after declaring he had made his "last crawl," Battle Creek community activist Bobby Holley once again will be back on his hands and knees in a marathon plea to end school bullying and gun violence.

Beginning 10 a.m. Monday, the 77-year-old Holley will be "crawling for the youth" when he departs from the Pit Stop gas station at FireKeepers Casino in Battle Creek and journeys eight miles to Brooks Memorial Fountain in Marshall. It is unclear how long the crawl will take because of possible weather and Holley's health that day.

"Bullying in schools can lead to gun violence in the schools, taking the lives of children and adults," Holley said. "The crawl is me getting down on my hands and knees begging those perpetrators to stop these senseless killings of innocent men, women and children. This is the way I will lead this protest for the children."

According to stopbullying.gov, about 20% of students nationwide between the ages 12-18 experience bullying in school and online. During the 2019 school year, the last year data was available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21% of students in Michigan reported being bullied in school and 18% reported being cyberbullied.

In February, Holley crawled − with intermittent walking − over 20 miles from Battle Creek to Kalamazoo as part of his personal campaign to end gun violence. The feat took 46 hours and a lot of energy from the longtime activist. He said he is currently undergoing treatment for back and leg problems related to his military service in the Army, requiring a cane and regular physical therapy.

Holley said he has contacted the Michigan State Police, Calhoun County Sherriff's Office and Marshall Police Department to give advance warning about the crawl, as concerned citizens have called dispatch during past campaigns without knowing about his personal mission. He has asked local students to aid him during his journey by bringing food and water − he won't be wearing a backpack as he has on past crawls − and added that he will be making the crawl, rain or shine.

"It took seven hours to walk that distance (to Marshall), so I know at least double time, and with the pain, I don't know when I'm going to get there," he said. "I just know that I'm going and I will get there."

Holley has done several marathon crawls since leaving the stage as a full-time musician to become an activist over 30 years ago. His activism was sparked by the 1987 unsolved murder of his nephew, Trent Buckner, who was fatally shot and stabbed while on his way to return pop bottles to a store near his Upton Avenue home. He was 13.

The flamboyant community activist has done a number of other campaigns through the years - leading an annual summer bicycle drive for hundreds of local kids in need, standing outside for hours in shorts and a T-shirt during a cold January day to "freeze out" gun violence, tying himself to a wooden cross for 24 hours, walking from his hometown of Battle Creek to Lansing, Detroit and Chicago and pushing an empty coffin through Battle Creek neighborhoods.

In 2018, the city renamed a portion of Waubascon Road "Bobby Holley Way" in honor of the longtime activist, who himself has led drives to install plaques and change the names of streets and parks in honor of some of the city's prominent Black residents.

Holley said the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers compelled him to crawl once again, with the hope that it inspires area students to take action against bullying and gun violence.

"Time and time again we are heartbroken by the news of another shooting, another killing," Holley said. "And part of our healing must be the conviction that we will do everything in our power to keep these tragedies in our community from happening."

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

Comments / 11

Kellie Clay
2d ago

I think it's admirable he does kind things for the community. keep up the positive influence you are sending to others

Reply
4
David Wallace
2d ago

gotta take out hat's off and raise our glass for a toast to this man he's awesome keep up the good work

Reply
4
