Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Left the Aspen House in the Middle of the Night

The RHOBH cast member revealed why she made a last-minute decision to stay with Diana Jenkins at the hotel instead of the house Kyle Richards had arranged. Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members even landed in Colorado for their group trip, room assignments were already a hot topic. Lisa Rinna explained she wanted to sleep at Kyle Richards’ beautiful Aspen vacation home, Garcelle Beauvais declared she was happy to stay at the incredible house Kyle rented for the majority of the group, and Diana Jenkins shared that she would be checking into a hotel. Although Dorit Kemsley was initially comfortable staying in the group’s rental home, the video above reveals she changed her mind after a very tense night.
Colorado State
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?

Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
Kyle Richards
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Us Weekly

Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds

Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
