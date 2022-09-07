Read full article on original website
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”
Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Left the Aspen House in the Middle of the Night
The RHOBH cast member revealed why she made a last-minute decision to stay with Diana Jenkins at the hotel instead of the house Kyle Richards had arranged. Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members even landed in Colorado for their group trip, room assignments were already a hot topic. Lisa Rinna explained she wanted to sleep at Kyle Richards’ beautiful Aspen vacation home, Garcelle Beauvais declared she was happy to stay at the incredible house Kyle rented for the majority of the group, and Diana Jenkins shared that she would be checking into a hotel. Although Dorit Kemsley was initially comfortable staying in the group’s rental home, the video above reveals she changed her mind after a very tense night.
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked rumors that she'd finally accepted her relationship with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, is over for good after she was spotted sharing an inspirational message to social media sans her wedding ring. Article continues below advertisement. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here on...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
realitytitbit.com
Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?
Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend
The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Here’s Honey Boo Boo’s Real Net Worth & Here's What She's Up To Now In 2022
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has captivated audiences across the country since she first appeared on TLC's reality TV show Toddlers and Tiaras back in 2012, which captures the life of child beauty pageant contestants. She became a fan favorite for her comedic one-liners and catches phrases, as well as...
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds
Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
