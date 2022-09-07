The RHOBH cast member revealed why she made a last-minute decision to stay with Diana Jenkins at the hotel instead of the house Kyle Richards had arranged. Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members even landed in Colorado for their group trip, room assignments were already a hot topic. Lisa Rinna explained she wanted to sleep at Kyle Richards’ beautiful Aspen vacation home, Garcelle Beauvais declared she was happy to stay at the incredible house Kyle rented for the majority of the group, and Diana Jenkins shared that she would be checking into a hotel. Although Dorit Kemsley was initially comfortable staying in the group’s rental home, the video above reveals she changed her mind after a very tense night.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO