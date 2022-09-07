ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, RI

Scituate Reservoir water level has been dropping. Here's what happened after the rain

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAdF6_0hluh84D00

The heavy rain Monday and Tuesday certainly didn't hurt the water levels at the Scituate Reservoir, which has been affected by the drought.

Wednesday's water level for the reservoir is 277.83 feet, which is about 83% full, according to Christopher Hunter, a spokesman for Providence Water, which owns the reservoir and delivers water to about 600,000 Rhode Islanders.

A graphic provided by Providence water shows the level declining since early May before showing a slight uptick after Aug. 29.

The reservoir is still slightly below its historical average for this time of year, which is 278.63 feet and 84% full, according to Hunter.

"Providence Water experienced similar water levels this time of year in 2018 and 2020. Both times the Scituate Reservoir recovered fully and was full for the following spring," Hunter said in an email.

Who's counting?:How much rain did Rhode Island get? Here is the breakdown by community

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

