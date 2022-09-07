Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera
Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
CNBC
Apple just announced its new iPhone 14—here's how much you'd have if you invested $1,000 a decade ago
Apple unveiled a slate of new products on Wednesday, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, which feature larger displays, improved battery life and an upgraded camera with more advanced lenses. The company also introduced the completely redesigned Apple Watch Ultra, which is targeted toward outdoor sports enthusiasts...
CNET
Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Will Cost You As Much As the iPhone 13
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 or $899, depending on which model you get, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event. The cost...
CNBC
What credit score you need to get an Apple Card — and save 3% on the new iPhone 14
If you have an Apple Card, you can get 3% back on the new iPhone, Apple Watch or Airpods Pro. Here's what it takes to get approved. The Apple Card is getting a lot of attention lately. It doesn't hurt that the credit card can score you a discount on the newest iPhone 14 and other devices purchased directly from Apple.
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
hypebeast.com
Apple Unveils New AirPods Pro With Improved Sound Quality and Increased Noise Cancellation
During its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the next generation of the popular AirPods Pro, offering improved sound quality and increased noise cancellation. Now equipped with the H2 chip, the latest earpiece supplies high-bandwidth connectivity for “exceptional sound quality.” The device is built with a low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier for empowered, detailed sound across a wider range of frequencies. Taking the listening experience to the next level, the new earbuds also supports Spatial Audio, and users can create a personal profile for the feature using the iPhone’s camera.
hypebeast.com
Here Are All the Biggest Announcements from Apple's September Keynote
Apple hosted its annual September Keynote on Wednesday morning PST, unveiling a slew of new updates to its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro product lines. Between the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with all-new pill-shaped notches and a new flagship Apple Watch Ultra for the terrain-trotting adventurers, see all of the biggest announcements from the event below.
hypebeast.com
Bose Debuts Its QuietComfort Earbuds II
Massachusetts-based audio company Bose has updated its flagship QuietComfort Earbuds for the first time, streamlining the design and offering updated tech features. The upcoming QC Earbuds II boasts an all-new profile with the buds measuring a third smaller than the gen-1 iteration and arriving in a sized-down charging case. For...
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-On: Apple Made Some Major Upgrades
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled its brand new iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but reserved its biggest changes for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls.
hypebeast.com
The Sony FR7 Is the World's First Remote Pan-Tilt-Zoom Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Sony has just expanded on its lineup of full-frame mirrorless cameras with the world’s first remote pan-tilt-zoom setup. Giving users a new level of freedom and versatility, the FR7’s ability to go where no camera operator can go as well as its programmability, make it one of the more unique cameras on the market.
CNET
Bye, Bye iPhone 14 SIM Cards: Apple Fully Embraces eSIM
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14? It's not going to be as simple as taking your SIM card out of your current phone and plopping it in. Apple announced at Wednesday's "Far Out" event that the company is fully embracing virtual embedded SIM cards -- aka eSIMs -- as the default, a change it has been gradually moving toward for years. That means there will not be a physical SIM card tray on US models.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
TechCrunch
Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here
Last month, the company sent out invites bearing the words “Far Out” and a galaxy in the form of the Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event.
Digital Trends
The PS5 is going gray with its new camouflage accessory line
Sony has announced a brand new color for its lineup of PlayStation 5 accessories: gray camouflage. PlayStation 5 console plate covers, DualSense controllers, and Pulse 3D wireless headsets will be made available for pre-order on September 15. The covers and the controllers will launch worldwide on October 14, while the headsets will ship sometime in December.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
