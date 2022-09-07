ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Will Cost You As Much As the iPhone 13

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 or $899, depending on which model you get, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event. The cost...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Apple News#Positioning System
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more

The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Apple Unveils New AirPods Pro With Improved Sound Quality and Increased Noise Cancellation

During its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the next generation of the popular AirPods Pro, offering improved sound quality and increased noise cancellation. Now equipped with the H2 chip, the latest earpiece supplies high-bandwidth connectivity for “exceptional sound quality.” The device is built with a low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier for empowered, detailed sound across a wider range of frequencies. Taking the listening experience to the next level, the new earbuds also supports Spatial Audio, and users can create a personal profile for the feature using the iPhone’s camera.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Here Are All the Biggest Announcements from Apple's September Keynote

Apple hosted its annual September Keynote on Wednesday morning PST, unveiling a slew of new updates to its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro product lines. Between the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with all-new pill-shaped notches and a new flagship Apple Watch Ultra for the terrain-trotting adventurers, see all of the biggest announcements from the event below.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Bose Debuts Its QuietComfort Earbuds II

Massachusetts-based audio company Bose has updated its flagship QuietComfort Earbuds for the first time, streamlining the design and offering updated tech features. The upcoming QC Earbuds II boasts an all-new profile with the buds measuring a third smaller than the gen-1 iteration and arriving in a sized-down charging case. For...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-On: Apple Made Some Major Upgrades

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled its brand new iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but reserved its biggest changes for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Bye, Bye iPhone 14 SIM Cards: Apple Fully Embraces eSIM

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14? It's not going to be as simple as taking your SIM card out of your current phone and plopping it in. Apple announced at Wednesday's "Far Out" event that the company is fully embracing virtual embedded SIM cards -- aka eSIMs -- as the default, a change it has been gradually moving toward for years. That means there will not be a physical SIM card tray on US models.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here

Last month, the company sent out invites bearing the words “Far Out” and a galaxy in the form of the Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The PS5 is going gray with its new camouflage accessory line

Sony has announced a brand new color for its lineup of PlayStation 5 accessories: gray camouflage. PlayStation 5 console plate covers, DualSense controllers, and Pulse 3D wireless headsets will be made available for pre-order on September 15. The covers and the controllers will launch worldwide on October 14, while the headsets will ship sometime in December.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy