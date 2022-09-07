We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.

