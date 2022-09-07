Read full article on original website
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Ring In the Era of Talkies for Damien Chazelle’s Epic Ode to Old Hollywood
The lush land of 1920s Hollywood is now getting a modern A-lister take thanks to Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. The “La La Land” director helms highly-anticipated epic “Babylon” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as two movie stars at the opposite ends of fame. The film is set for a December 25 limited release and a wide release January 6, 2023, making the feature a buzzed-about Oscars contender. The period piece focuses on the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. While the specific plot details remain under wraps, IndieWire can confirm that Robbie plays aspiring...
ComicBook
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
Karl Urban Opens Up About ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Anton Yelchin’s Tragic Death
'Star Trek' co-star Karl Urban explained that losing Anton Yelchin left an Enterprise-shaped hole in fans' collective hearts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
Fans May Be Excited For Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt To Reteam In Babylon, But There Are 2 More Reasons To Be Pumped For The New Movie
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are about to travel back in Hollywood history, again. The two previously worked together on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, these two and a fun ensemble cast are traveling further back to the 1920s in the film Babylon. While this reunion of two of the best actors working right now is thrilling, there are other reasons to get excited for Babylon. From the stellar ensemble cast to the scale and scope of this project, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
Benedict Cumberbatch & Mark Strong Join Cast Of Jodie Comer Thriller ‘The End We Start From’; First-Look Image Revealed
Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman) will join the Jodie Comer-starring apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From. Both are also attached as executive producers on the film, whose principal photography has begun in London, and you can see a first-look image of Doctors and Killing Eve star Comer in action above. Joel Fry (Cruella, Yesterday), Gina McKee (My Policeman, Line Of Duty) and Nina Sosanya (Screw, His Dark Materials) have also joined the cast of the Mahalia Belo-directed feature. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel and adapted by Bafta-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), The End We Start From is billed as...
‘Empire Of Light‘ Trailer: Sam Mendes’ Tribute to The Movies
Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light has finally released a short teaser. For those unfamiliar with the film, it’s a romance set back in the 1980s, in a beautiful coastal town. Details as to the plot are pretty sparse, but thanks to the teaser, we have a little more context into how exactly the story plays out. The film features a romance shared between a black man and a white woman in the UK. Despite the fact that the film takes place in the ’80s, it appears that not everyone is pleased with the couple. Police show up at the man’s door, and a crowd of angry skinheads beats on the doors to the theater.
ComicBook
How Superman and DC Heroes Factor Into Black Adam Revealed, Kind Of
When a super-powered being like Black Adam emerges, one might presume that the citizens of Earth living in the DC Comics movie world might make some comparisons to Superman. Dwayne Johnson's character can fly, he has super speed, super strength, and more. While Superman has not been promised to be a part of the upcoming Black Adam movie, ComicBook.com presented the idea of comparisons within the DC world and whether or not the presence of other DC Comics heroes will factor into Black Adam while speaking to the film's cast at a press event ahead of the latest trailer release.
ComicBook
Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+
Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.
digitalspy.com
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
ComicBook
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson On Reuniting For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ — Venice
Martin McDonagh is back on the Lido where he’s set to debut his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film he’s produced in his home country Ireland. Discussing his return to the country during a press conference in Venice Monday, McDonagh said: “To do something in Ireland was majestic, especially the west of Ireland was a dream of mine. The whole area where we filmed was where I went back to when I was a kid to visit relatives. It’s where my dad’s from.” Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the film...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
