POTUS

Philberto V
2d ago

Everyone's backing away from trump. Wake up call, his days are numbered. Especially with the events of the last 24. Other countries DON'T take kindly to their secrets being exposed. Loopholes arent gonna help here. YEP Mar-A-Logo was a real SMART place to keep those files. Thanks for making this relatively easy there trumpy buddy. 😅😅

Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
POTUS
Axios

Axel Springer CEO defends leaked messages about Trump

Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner on Tuesday defended messages to colleagues published in the Washington Post that seemed to show Döpfner supporting Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election, arguing they were taken out of context. Why it matters: Axel Springer is trying to position itself as a...
POTUS
Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: DOJ offers Judge Cannon a new deal

Correction: An earlier version of this newsletter incorrectly reported about the upcoming White House wedding of Naomi Biden. There have been two other White House weddings since the Tricia Nixon nuptials. DRIVING THE DAY. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — In her first major network sit-down interview since July 10, VP KAMALA...
CNBC

Gold prices subdued as resilient dollar dampens appeal

Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day. Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered...
CNBC

The Final Call: XLU & XLE

The traders offer up their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
The Verge

Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
