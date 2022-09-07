ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Witness: Accidental shooting injures 1 at state fairgrounds gun show

INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot. Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Impd#Convenience Store#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime#N High School Road#An Express Pantry#The Expres Pantry
WISH-TV

IMPD: Two men injured after shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are injured after a shooting Thursday night on the north side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a gas station on 38th and Capitol Ave. Police say one person was left in critical condition while the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on I-74 when he crashed while going onto the State Road 9 exit.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy