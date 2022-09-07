Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
1 man found shot and killed in vehicle Saturday morning near downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed in a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 4 a.m., a man was located in the driver seat of a vehicle on 11th Street near New Jersey Street, police say. IMPD asks...
Witness: Accidental shooting injures 1 at state fairgrounds gun show
INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot. Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.
cbs4indy.com
Pittsboro 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County...
1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, […]
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
Family of 81-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run offers reward for help solving the unsolved death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is offering up a reward to help track down a driver responsible for killing an 81-year-old in a hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side. On a late Sunday night in early August, 81-year-old Tom Hembree lost his life standing along Mann Road near the intersection of Mooresville Road. “It was […]
Family of 59-year-old man killed while riding Lime scooter seeks help finding driver
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 59-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Indy’s west side is pleading for help finding the driver who fled the scene. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to W. Washington near the intersection of New Haven Drive and found a Lime scooter damaged in the street […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said. Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Around 9:45 p.m....
WISH-TV
IMPD: Two men injured after shooting on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are injured after a shooting Thursday night on the north side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a gas station on 38th and Capitol Ave. Police say one person was left in critical condition while the...
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation
Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrtv.com
2 shot, 1 critical after shooting near busy north side intersection
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition following a shooting near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area, where they located two...
Man sentenced to 4 years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday. According to court documents,...
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car. That entire crime was […]
Court doc: Suspect in Mooresville bus stop crash still had alcohol in system from Labor Day
While a Mooresville man told police that he didn't have alcohol that morning, a court document indicates his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit around the time he hit a high school student near her bus stop.
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
cbs4indy.com
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on I-74 when he crashed while going onto the State Road 9 exit.
Comments / 2