$2.6-billion battery plant starts to take shape in Lansing area

DELTA TWP. — There was bustling activity Wednesday as numerous cranes began raising the steel framework at the future site of the $2.6-billion Ultium Cells plant.

The company, a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solutions Michigan Inc., has started steel construction at the site of the future plant, which will be 2.8 million square feet and employ about 1,700 high-tech workers in the Lansing area.

“This is an important milestone as we look forward to building our business and team with the greater Lansing community,” Ultium Cells Lansing Plant Director Grace Griffin said in a company press release.

This will be the company’s third battery cell manufacturing facility in the United States. Groundwork began in May and steel construction will continue into spring of 2023, the release states.

Company officials plan for the plant to be fully operational in 2025. Once operational, the plant will support the production of battery cells for GM’s Ultium Platform-based electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV.

“We are pleased construction is progressing safely and on schedule,” Ultium Cells President Kee Eun said in the press release. “Ultium Cells remains focused on delivering quality and safety with maximum efficiency as we build our foundation here in Lansing.”

GM announced plans for the Lansing battery cell manufacturing facility in January as part of plans to invest more than $7 billion across four Michigan manufacturing sites, which also included $4 billion to convert its existing factory in Orion Township and investing over $510 million at the Lansing Grand River Assembly and Lansing Delta Township Assembly plants to upgrade production.

The new facility will be adjacent to the GM Lansing Delta Township plant off Davis Highway.

Ultium spokeswoman Brooke Waid said she didn’t immediately know how many construction workers were on site Wednesday, but in June said the number would eventually grow to more than 1,500.

“This facility represents an investment in education, community involvement, career training and infrastructure as we propel towards a more sustainable future together,” Griffin said.

