ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Encinitas to seek bids for renovation of Pacific View property

By Barbara Henry
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Encinitas will seek construction bids this month for a long-sought renovation of the old Pacific View School property, the City Council decided during a special meeting Tuesday, but stressed that this should be considered only a “first step” toward a much grander goal.

“I’m not backing down from...our vision for the property,” Councilmember Joy Lyndes said, as she mentioned her hopes for an outdoor gathering area and a rainwater harvesting system at the site. “This is the bare minimum that we need (to reopen the building to the public).”

Part of the estimated $5.3 million renovation project won’t be all that visible to the public once the proposed work is done. Those items include overhauling the support structure under the roof to make the building more earthquake-proof, renovating the aged electrical system, replacing the walkways and doorways to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and adding a fire sprinkler system.

However, the plans also include a new roof, flooring, countertops, lighting fixtures and fresh paint, inside and out. The job contract is expected to be awarded next month. Construction is forecasted to begin early next year and conclude in July 2024.

City officials and community members have long cherished the hope of transforming the 2.8-acre property into a city cultural center with art classes and special events. The city purchased the old school, which occupies a prime coastal bluff-top site along downtown’s Third Street, in 2014 from the Encinitas Union School District. At the time, opponents declared that the $10 million purchase price was ridiculously high for a school that hadn’t housed students in a decade. Proponents responded by stressing that the city wouldn’t be putting any additional money into the property because the place was expected to be self-sustaining, independently run and renovated.

For years, the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance — a broad coalition of Encinitas arts enthusiasts and nonprofit groups — attempted to make this happen. Using donated labor and supplies, alliance members estimated they added about $1 million in value to the property. But, after failing to win city permit approval to host many money-making, special events at the site, they ultimately asked the city to step in. The council began exploring renovation options last year and decided in February to pursue limited changes that would not require the city to obtain major state coastal development permits.

On Tuesday, several people who were involved in the arts alliance effort asked the council to rethink the latest renovation plans, saying they thought the city was going to spend far more than was necessary to make the buildings usable.

Garth Murphy, who estimated he put at least 2,000 hours of volunteer labor into the Pacific View property and helped lead the effort, said he strongly opposed the city’s plans to remove the roof and rework the understructure, given that the arts alliance previously put a new roof on the building. He also said the contractors shouldn’t take down the shade canopies or remove the benches the alliance installed, saying he hated to see money wasted.

Jon Humphrey, one of the founding members of the alliance, said he too thought the city reduce its construction costs and use the money saved for future arts programming at the site, while several artists said they supported the proposed renovation, but asked the council to wait on picking the building’s new paint colors — a decision city staff had asked the council to make that night.

“It doesn’t have to hold things up, or be a big deal, but I think (the paint choices) could use a little fine tuning,” said Deanne Sabeck, an Encinitas Friends of the Arts board member who got a chuckle when she said “beige is boring.”

After hearing from city employees that the paint decision could be postponed, the council agreed to hold off on that item and let the arts commission take a look at the proposed options. Council members also directed city employees to add into the project’s bid package a request to salvage the benches and the canopy structures and see if those could be repurposed later.

When it came to the roof work issue, however, a city-hired consult said that the building’s current roof had to be removed and the understory renovated in order to bring the building up to code and make it seismically safer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside identifies new site for police headquarters

OCEANSIDE — More than a decade overdue, the Oceanside police department is one step closer to relocating its headquarters to a facility near El Corazon Park after the Oceanside City Council approved the first phase of a recently-completed police-needs assessment study. At the same time, the council also approved...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Encinitas, CA
Government
City
Encinitas, CA
Local
California Government
kusi.com

SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sprinkler#Fire Sprinkler System#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Pacific View School#The City Council
Voiceof San Diego

What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside

For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets

Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Pipe bomb discovered on Miramar off-ramp

MIRIMAR (KUSI) – A pipe bomb was discovered around midday on Sept. 8 along Miramar road. The explosive discovery was made by a Caltrans worker walking along the on-ramp during his shift. The California highway patrol and San Diego Fire Department bomb squad immediately responded to the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Community groups speak out against proposed "Protect Act"

SAN DIEGO — Two local community groups are speaking out against a proposed ordinance that would change how San Diego Police conduct traffic stops. Supporters say it will reduce racial profiling, but opponents argue it would make San Diego more dangerous. On one of its most recent Instagram posts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy