Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend in jealous rage sentenced to life without parole

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
WORCESTER — Antonio Lucas, the man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

The sentence, with no possibility of parole, was delivered by Judge James G. Reardon Jr.

a Superior Court jury convicted Lucas in the death of Cleucilene "Cleo" A da Silva. She was killed May 31, 2019.

Prosecutors said Da Silva, 41, a Brazilian immigrant who ran a cleaning business, suffered multiple stab wounds in the home she shared with Lucas at 27 County St. She died at the scene of the attack. At the time of her death, Lucas and da Silva reportedly had separate bedrooms.

The guilty finding came after prosecutors portrayed him as a man who became enraged when his former girlfriend brought a male acquaintance to the house.

“I told her not to bring a man in the house,” Lucas said, according to Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Scanlon.

Before making her sentencing recommendation Wednesday, Scanlon said the victim's son and the two eyewitnesses did not want to provide victim impact statements.

When Judge Reardon asked if he had anything to say on his behalf, through a Portuguese-speaking interpreter, Lucas said, "No, I will just be appealing after."

Lucas represented himself during the trial. He had the assistance of two Portuguese-speaking interpreters and a standby counsel. He decided against making closing statements.

