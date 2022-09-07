When Micah Parsons was born, Tom Brady was just kickstarting his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines. Parsons is now entering his second season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, while that Brady kid is suddenly 45 years old, giving it perhaps one last kick at the can with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of his second crack at Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 1 on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football,” Parsons said he’s inspired by Brady’s longevity, but wouldn’t mind seeing him coast off into retirement — this time for good.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO