On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
ESPN’s College GameDay entered the Danger Zone in Week 2 as it welcomed Glen Powell, the breakout star of Top Gun: Maverick, as the celebrity guest picker. Powell, who played bad boy Hangman in the summer’s biggest hit ($1.4 billion and counting!), is an Austin native and huge Texas fan. A natural fit for GameDay where the Longhorns host the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
Micah Parsons Marvels at Tom Brady’s Longevity, Wants to ‘Get Him Out This League’
When Micah Parsons was born, Tom Brady was just kickstarting his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines. Parsons is now entering his second season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, while that Brady kid is suddenly 45 years old, giving it perhaps one last kick at the can with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of his second crack at Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 1 on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football,” Parsons said he’s inspired by Brady’s longevity, but wouldn’t mind seeing him coast off into retirement — this time for good.
Eagles' Swag Bordering on Arrogance with Lightly-Regarded Detroit on Deck
When it comes to football in Philadelphia, there is a certain trust that Jason Kelce has earned over the years. That sentiment extends on and off the field thanks to an impressive coupling of performance and market savvy that has made Kelce the quintessential Philadelphia athlete for the current generation despite the fact that the All-Pro is actually a Cleveland guy.
IT’S BACK!!! Competitive, Dolphins football is FINALLY BACK!!!. Our QB has weapons and a coach who believes in him. We kept all our main pieces as their contracts ran out. We signed an ELITE LT, we traded for an ELITE playmaker and drafted some mid to late round players who have caught the fanbase’s eye over pre-season. We have plenty of reasons to be optimistic after years of abject mediocrity. This is the most exciting I have been in about a year in some time!
Super Bowl ads reportedly already selling for more than $7 million
The National Football League is better than any other American sport at generating billions of dollars in revenue every year.
The Buffalo Bills and defending champion Los Angels Rams will open the 2022 NFL season in Southern California Thursday night
FRISCO, Texas –- Tom Brady: Dallas Cowboys slayer. Fans of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills have suffered longer, since Brady was the New England Patriots' quarterback from 2000 to 2019. Brady won 66 of a possible 76 games against his former AFC East rivals in his career.
