'Upset and hurt' Georgia Tech looks to stop slide with Western Carolina in town Saturday

For more than 20 years, master barber Tone McGill has “set the tone” and trends in the hair industry and taught many barbering education classes across the country. During his hair sessions, he would ask attendees, “What is the crazy idea that makes you laugh saying it out loud? That is your destiny.” McGill would disclose his was “being the next Denzel Washington” which certainly got a laugh, but McGill was announcing his intentions to the universe.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO