'Upset and hurt' Georgia Tech looks to stop slide with Western Carolina in town Saturday

WYFF4.com
Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Clayton News Daily
Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour
EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Saturday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend...
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
modernsalon.com
Tone McGill: Master Barber Sets the Stage for His Next Chapter
For more than 20 years, master barber Tone McGill has “set the tone” and trends in the hair industry and taught many barbering education classes across the country. During his hair sessions, he would ask attendees, “What is the crazy idea that makes you laugh saying it out loud? That is your destiny.” McGill would disclose his was “being the next Denzel Washington” which certainly got a laugh, but McGill was announcing his intentions to the universe.
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
Clayton News Daily
One Man's Opinion: Take the Rivian adventure ride
Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never "that guy" with the newest gadget, toy or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire... Electric cars held little attraction for me, the first looked...
Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others appear in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: The court session today has concluded. You can watch the full portion of when Judge Ural Glanville addressed lawyers for Young Thug and Gunna in the video player above this story. The full day's court session can be re-viewed here. UPDATE: The court...
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
Former Atlanta official gets 14 years in corruption case
ATLANTA — (AP) — A pastor, political operative and former high-ranking Atlanta city official was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones told Mitzi...
Officials release the names of 2 deputies in Georgia who were shot, killed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies in suburban Atlanta died Thursday night after being shot while serving a warrant, authorities said. Update 5:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: According to WSB-TV, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty Thursday as Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 40.
Argument at Gwinnett family gathering leads to fatal shooting, police say
One man was killed and another is cooperating with Gwinnett County police after an argument escalated into a shooting at...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in Asheville.
Clayton News Daily
2 Georgia sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant, authorities say. The suspects have been apprehended
Two suspects have been arrested after a pair of Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush." The two deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for failure to appear for theft by deception, Sheriff...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
An employee of reality star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood was shot by a coworker Wednesday evening, according to South Fulton police.
Buford school district employee sues district, alleging retaliation
Buford City Schools and its superintendent and deputy superintendent are named in a lawsuit by a district employee who alleges she faced retaliation over problems she attempted to address.
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
