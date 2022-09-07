ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

One of John Denver’s greatest hits plays over and over at KU Jayhawks’ football practice

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2pPi_0hlufdeJ00

University of Kansas students with early-morning classes in the vicinity of the practice fields next to Booth Memorial Stadium were treated to a catchy tune while walking on campus Wednesday morning.

The late John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” blared over the loudspeaker as KU’s football players ran drills in preparation for Saturday’s Big 12 opener at West Virginia.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. Central time at 60,000-seat Milan Puskar Stadium.

“Country Roads” as the song often is called has been played at every WVU home football game pregame show since 1972. It is played after every home victory and also during the game with fans making sure to sing along.

In 1980, Denver performed “Country Roads” during pregame for a sold-out crowd of Mountaineers football fans. His performance of “Country Roads” marked the dedication of Mountaineer Field and the first game (against Cincinnati) for head coach Don Nehlen.

The playing/singing of the song on game day helps make for an intimidating atmosphere for the opponents of WVU.

The Mountaineers , who dropped their season opener at Pitt, 38-31, last Thursday night, have won 18 consecutive home openers and 21 of the last 22. Throughout history, West Virginia is 101-20-6 in home openers.

The Jayhawks are 0-6 all-time in Morgantown.

“Shout out to Jimmy Le our video coordinator. He’s already worked ahead and every opponent fight song that they’re going to play on the road and what they play in their stadium is all queued up and ready to go, so we’re preparing for an environment we think we are going to go into,” KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said Wednesday explaining the choice of music at practices in a given week.

The Jayhawks, who will leave for West Virginia on Friday, will certainly be used to hearing “Country Roads” by game time Saturday.

“Everybody’s pumped up. They (KU coaches) have been trying to keep it loud so we can lock in, so we can communicate at a high level with all the noise,” KU senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., said after practice Wednesday. “We want to make sure we click on every aspect in communicating well,” Logan added.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels — he completed 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed for 29 yards on three carries and a score in KU’s season-opening 56-10 rout of Tennessee Tech on Friday — doesn’t mind hearing WVU’s fan favorite song over and over.

“Honestly I don’t even pay attention when it comes on. I’m really just in a practice mode,” Daniels said. “It’s not just that song per se, we have a lot of crowd noises out there as well to simulate how it’ll be in the game. It’s an enclosed stadium from what I’ve heard. They said it’s supposed to be loud when we’re out there. We’re just trying to put ourselves in a game situation in practice so when we go out there we’re able to play our game,” Daniels stated.

Daniels said he’s been impressed with West Virginia’s football team on film.

“Their front seven is good. They are able to move around,” Daniels said of the defensive line. “They are very good at trying to distort an offense. We have to be able to go out there and execute what we’re able to do.”

Amid all the crowd noise.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

How to watch KU game against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Daily Athenaeum

Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium

WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Football
State
West Virginia State
Lawrence, KS
Entertainment
Morgantown, WV
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

Highland Park football star reopens his recruitment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park star football player Tre Richardson announced he is reopening his recruitment, he said on Twitter Thursday. Richardson had previously committed to New Mexico State. “I made the decision because I felt like I didn’t get to fully experience of being recruited and I rushed it. So ima take what I […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
1350kman.com

In-state 2024 prospect Jameer Moore recaps Kansas State visit

Kansas State has only offered one in-state prospect in the 2024 class, and it was defensive lineman BJ Canady of Topeka High in April. Who else could be on their radar? Salina Central defensive back Jameer Moore is someone to keep in mind. Moore possesses the height, length and speed...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Music#Football Players#University Of Kansas#Over And Over#American Football#Kickoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
939
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy