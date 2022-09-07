Read full article on original website
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
Road closures announced for Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is reminding residents that several streets will be closed for the Watkins Glen Grand Prix festival this Friday. The closures will be in effect on September 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of events and closures can be seen below: […]
'How lucky we've been': Rochester's longest-running anchor duo to retire this fall
Rochester, N.Y. — Longtime broadcast journalists Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored 13WHAM News at 5 p.m. every weeknight since 1990, are retiring from television. The Rochester natives, who were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, have also co-anchored 13WHAM News...
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores
New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
Friends, family gather to remember 2 Oswego teens electrocuted after car crash
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
How an 800-pound butter sculpture gets recycled into energy in Livingston County
No, it doesn't get used as a spread for your bagel or simply melt away.
4 people shot in 3 shootings in 1 day in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in three shootings Thursday in Syracuse, police said. Two shootings were reported within an hour of each other, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. Police received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Salina Street...
Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ATV stolen from Cortland County residence
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
Port of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1M New Goble Dry Dock Marina
The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.
UPDATE: Missing Henrietta man found
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man, 19-year-old Roman Fetsyak of Henrietta. Roman was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the town of Henrietta. He was seen driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the New York State license plate number HRY1081.
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
Willing to drop $1,800 to see Elton John at the JMA Dome? That’s going price for a front row seat
Ticket prices for center seats at Elton John’s Saturday JMA Wireless Dome concert do not come cheap. Want a seat in row 12? That’ll be $2,083. Row six? $4,760. All the way in the front? $3,227. Twenty years ago, the British rock star made headlines for heralding the...
