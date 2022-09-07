ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
CLAY, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
Weedsport, NY
Sports
City
Weedsport, NY
oswegonian.com

City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores

New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair

Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Person
Matt Sheppard
cnyhomepage.com

Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
localsyr.com

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1M New Goble Dry Dock Marina

The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.
OSWEGO, NY
Motorsports
Sports
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing Henrietta man found

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man, 19-year-old Roman Fetsyak of Henrietta. Roman was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the town of Henrietta. He was seen driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the New York State license plate number HRY1081.
HENRIETTA, NY
ithaca.com

Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape

The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
ITHACA, NY

