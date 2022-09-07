ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Tiara Burch homicide pleads guilty in Canton stabbing case

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 2 days ago
CANTON – One of two people accused in the January stabbing death of 26-year-old Tiara Burch pleaded guilty Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Aja Lindsey, 39, of Canton, who was represented by defense attorney Jeffrey Jakmides, had been indicted by a grand jury on counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary following Burch's death.

She pleaded guilty to all counts, and was sentenced by Judge Natalie Haupt to 20 years to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years.

What happened to Tiara Burch?

Burch was found dead in her home in the 500 block of 11th Street NW in Canton on Jan. 19, after police were called for a welfare check. According to court records, she was stabbed multiple times.

Canton police arrested two people in connection with her death ― Lindsey and one week later co-defendant Jamal Bullock, 31, of Canton.

Both are accused of breaking into Burch's home with the intent to commit an assault and theft when one of the suspects stabbed Burch to death with a knife. They are also accused of receiving and transporting items in a laundry basket from Burch's residence and moving Burch's vehicle.

Bullock, who is represented by attorney Aaron Kovalchik, is scheduled for trial in October, court records show.

