ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video: Should Nate Diaz test free agency or re-sign with UFC after Khamzat Chimaev fight?

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWPo1_0hluf39W00

Nate Diaz has one of the biggest fights of his career on tap this week, and that’s saying something.

Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), one of the most popular fighters in UFC history, takes on unbeaten rising star Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in the UFC 279 main event Saturday in Las Vegas. It’s not often a non-title fight headlines a UFC pay-per-view, so when that happens, fans can be reasonably assured there’s heat and high intrigue behind the matchup.

In this case, Diaz is a massive underdog against Chimaev. And he’s also fighting the last bout on his contract with the UFC. He’s been highly critical of the promotion over the years, and that hasn’t changed in the buildup to this fight. He thinks the UFC is giving a push to Chimaev and not using him to promote the event to the same degree.

It seems the biggest likelihood for Diaz, win or lose Saturday, is that he’ll move on from the UFC to a different pasture – and there are plenty of options, even outside MMA like boxing or BKFC.

Is this the last time we’ll see him in the octagon? Or can we expect the unexpected and after all his public gripes about the UFC, will he re-sign with the promotion?

That’s the question we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura, who discussed the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their conversation in the video above, or check out this week’s full episode below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”

UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage

Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Diaz
MMAmania.com

Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy

If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Pros react to Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson booking, revised UFC 279 lineup

Pros have reacted to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson’s main-eventing UFC 279. The Stockton native was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was going to be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event. As it turns out, fans will still be getting a non-title headliner, but it won’t be Diaz vs. Chimaev.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mma#Bkfc
MMAmania.com

Khamzat claims victory in UFC 279 presser melee: Nate Diaz, Kevin Holland ‘got what they deserved’

Undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev claims to have front kicked fellow UFC welterweight Kevin Holland after “Trailblazer” volunteered to shave the beard of “Borz,” one of many backstage altercations that forced promotion president Dana White to pull the plug on the UFC 279 press conference. Chimaev also insists he got into a scrap with opponent Nate Diaz ahead of their Sept. 10 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in Las Vegas and delivered off-camera justice to the uncrowned prince of Stockton.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match

Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
WWE
mmanews.com

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights

UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy