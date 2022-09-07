Read full article on original website
UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’
Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident claims life of area woman
(New Braunfels) — A Cibolo woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle in northern Guadalupe County. City officials on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department say emergency units were called out at 8:45 p.m. to the area of State Highway 46 South of Krause Lane for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Live Oak Baptist Church sustained extensive damage
The fellowship hall of Live Oak Baptist Church sustained extensive damage from a fire on Sept. 3. Although some areas of the church cannot be used, services are still being held in the sanctuary.
Austin Energy customers without power after Wednesday night storms
Just over 900 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following storms Wednesday evening.
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
Leander ISD bus, FedEx delivery truck involved in crash
A driver, bus monitor and student were on the bus for regular transportation at the time of the crash, according to spokesperson Rachel Acosta with Leander ISD. Paramedics took all three to a hospital.
Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
A spokesperson with AUS said the outage was so large, backup generators on site had to be started manually. That's why it took an hour for critical systems to get back on.
APD looking for suspect in May robbery in parking lot of Austin-area Planet Fitness
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery at a gym in East Riverside. APD says just before 6:30 a.m. May 27, officers responded to an assault and robbery call in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness in the 1800 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road.
This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A history-loaded home in the Hill Country Town of Fredericksburg is back on the market with a $600,000 price reduction. The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was listed around February for $3.2 million and around two weeks ago went back on the sales block with an asking price just shy of $2.6 million.
First responders on scene of Leander crash involving school bus
LEANDER, Texas — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Leander. According to a tweet from the 183 Phase III Twitter account, northbound US 183 at San Gabriel Parkway and San Gabriel Parkway in both directions are closed at the intersection due to a crash.
Tantra Brewhouse, Maroni's Pizza Kitchen to return; Dutch Bros Coffee coming soon; and more San Marcos business news
Tantra Brewhouse is set to open in December at 217 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn held a grand opening ceremony in late August at its new location, 1050 McKinley Place Drive, Ste. 120, San Marcos. With more than 300 stores across the country, Boot barn offers men's and women's cowboy boots, denim and other country-style items. The shop also sells work and hiking boots. 737-266-4099. www.bootbarn.com.
Power restored at Texas airport after outage caused flight delays
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported a power outage early Wednesday morning, forcing the airport to ground all outgoing flights for several hours. FlightAware also said that all inbound flights were being held at their city of origin Wednesday. The airport said before power was restored that officials were looking into...
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains
LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Suspects arrested following the overdoses of Hays ISD students
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Police have arrested two suspects concerning the Fentanyl overdoses among students in the Hays Independent School District. 20-year-old Anthony Rios is facing charges of manufacturing, delivering, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say during his arrest, they also found nearly 400 Percocet pills containing Fentanyl in his home.
