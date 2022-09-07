ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Emily McCullough

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher of the Week is back and we’re introducing you to one of the best out of St. John’s County!. Mrs. Emily McCullough is not only making a difference each and every day as a middle school math teacher, but she’s doing it all through a screen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist confident Karla Hernández could serve as Governor if needed

'She's the right person at the right time for this ticket.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is defending his choice of a politically inexperienced running mate, saying that she’s in fact what the state needs. Crist was in Jacksonville Wednesday, when he expressed confidence in his choice for a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County gov’t workers displeased ahead of Aetna contract renewal

Commissioners unanimously approved the negotiated deal. Sometimes it seems like people go into their insurance plans knowing that it doesn’t exactly work for them. Sometimes those people are a whole county workforce. The Nassau County Board of Commissioners recently agreed to a flat renewal with Aetna for county workers’ health care coverage, although it did so with reservations.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

