4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Black media professionals gather to celebrate local journalism at Ken Knight Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several trailblazing media professionals in Jacksonville will come together at the Jessie Ball duPont Center Thursday for a night full of celebration and appreciation. The Ken Knight Awards is a gala that celebrates notable journalists who are making strides not only in the media world but...
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella Notte
The Art Guild of Orange Park is hosting a special event on Sept. 15. It's called "Bella Notte, a Night of Art Under the Stars." Bella Notte is Italian for Beautiful Night. Phyl Renninger, president of the 120-member organization, says the inaugural art event was born from three goals.
unfspinnaker.com
UNF enrolls largest freshman class in university history and it might not be the last
The University of North Florida (UNF) is welcoming its largest freshman class in the university’s 50-year history, with an estimated 3,155 new students settling into the Osprey Nest for the Fall 2022 semester. Previously holding first place, the class of 2020 is now ranked the second largest freshman class...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
‘Don’t ever stop trying’: Woman works at YMCA she once received help from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who made the difficult decision to leave her home country and move to Jacksonville was so touched by the support she received from the YMCA, that she is now paying it forward and helping others in need. Bedimar Munoz came here to Jacksonville in...
First Coast News
Teacher of the Week: Emily McCullough
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher of the Week is back and we’re introducing you to one of the best out of St. John’s County!. Mrs. Emily McCullough is not only making a difference each and every day as a middle school math teacher, but she’s doing it all through a screen.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Radio hosts fulfill promise, shovel asphalt after raising more than $300K for Child Cancer Fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, two of our radio friends threw on hard hats and got to work to pay off a bet, and it was all for a very special cause. WOKV Morning News host Rich Jones along with Action News Jax consumer advisor and nationally syndicated radio talk show host Clark Howard traded their usual mics and studios for shovels and asphalt.
News4Jax.com
Affordable housing: Candidates for Jacksonville mayor say how they would address key issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Affordable housing is expected to be one of the key issues on the minds of voters when they head to the polls to cast their ballots for Jacksonville’s next mayor in 2023. In a News4JAX survey published on Thursday, more than 19% percent of the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
News4Jax.com
Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist confident Karla Hernández could serve as Governor if needed
'She's the right person at the right time for this ticket.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is defending his choice of a politically inexperienced running mate, saying that she’s in fact what the state needs. Crist was in Jacksonville Wednesday, when he expressed confidence in his choice for a...
INVESTIGATES: ‘Industry standards:’ Some JTA buses considered on-time even when late
Action News Jax Investigates has uncovered significant delays with city buses. We looked through four years of data from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and found the agency is failing to meet some of its own on-time goals. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The No. 1 North Main is...
Jacksonville firefighter to climb 110 floors in full gear on anniversary of 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be making quite a climb this weekend. Jacksonville-native Nick Billups will be climbing 110 floors in full firefighter gear on Sept. 11 in honor of the men and women who died as a result of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County gov’t workers displeased ahead of Aetna contract renewal
Commissioners unanimously approved the negotiated deal. Sometimes it seems like people go into their insurance plans knowing that it doesn’t exactly work for them. Sometimes those people are a whole county workforce. The Nassau County Board of Commissioners recently agreed to a flat renewal with Aetna for county workers’ health care coverage, although it did so with reservations.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
Super donut! A donut is called 'superfood' at this cafe on wheels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!. If you were awake to first watch this story on Good Morning Jacksonville then we know you love coffee! What pairs with it better than a donut?. Here's an answer: a big, icing-covered donut also called a superfood! You can find this at Nature's...
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
