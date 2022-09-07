ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

'Once our time is up, we move on': Michelle Obama takes swipe at Trump by discussing the 'peaceful transition of power' and democracy being 'stronger than our differences' as she and Barack debut White House portraits

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZMRC_0hlueknB00
Barack and Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday and unveiled their official portraits, which will adorn the walls of the executive mansion. While the former president joked about how artist Sharon Sprung made his wife look 'fine,' while artist Robert McCurdy refused to make his hair look less grey and ears smaller, Michelle Obama's remarks struck a serious tone. 'Traditions like this matter,' she said. 'Not just for those of us who hold these positions, but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155Icb_0hlueknB00
'You see, the people make their voices heard with their vote. We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,' she continued. 'And once our time is up, we move on,' Michelle said. 'And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits - portraits that connect our history to the present day.' The remarks were seemingly a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump, who refused to participate in both a portrait unveiling and attend President Joe Biden's inauguration after falsely claiming he was robbed a second term.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wF5v_0hlueknB00
Most of the ceremony, however, was a joyful display. 'Barack and Michelle, welcome home!' Biden said, having packed the East Room with friends, family and former Obama staff - some of whom now work in his administration. Sasha and Malia didn't attend Wednesday's affair. 'It's good to see you again, mom,' Biden directed at Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, who was seated front-and-center. Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, spoke about how he still counted on his former boss now that he had his job. Turning to Michelle Obama, Biden whispered: 'He couldn't have done it without you.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkyc2_0hlueknB00
The event marks the return of a Washington tradition last held 10 years ago. 'It is great to be back,' President Obama said once he and Michelle Obama lifted the coverings showcasing the paintings by artists Robert McCurdy, who painted Barack, and Sharon Sprung, who did Michelle's portrait. The portraits unveiled Wednesday are different from the ones in the National Portrait Gallery, which were revealed in February 2018 and are part of the Smithsonian Museum collection. It is customary for a president to host his predecessor and their spouse for the unveiling of the portraits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD8Cm_0hlueknB00
Trump notably didn't host the Obamas, given the hostility felt between the two men. Trump accused Obama of spying on his presidential campaign. Obama made fun of Trump during a speech at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSMK8_0hlueknB00
Wednesday wasn't Barack Obama's first time back to the White House. He was there in April to talk about his signature healthcare law Obamacare. But Wednesday did mark Michelle Obama's first time back in the building since the Trumps arrived in January 2017.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jbkf_0hlueknB00
Traditionally, the two latest presidential portraits are placed in the Cross Hall of the White House: George W. Bush's and Bill Clinton's hang there now. Trump moved them when he was in office but Biden put them back. However, with the new Obama portrait, Clinton's will likely be relocated. White House Historical Association president Stewart McLaurin said there was no prescribed process for presidential portraits. 'It's really up to the current president in the White House and the former president that is portrayed in the portrait to determine the right moment, but there is no set timeline,' he told Reuters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBlu2_0hlueknB00
The WHHA, a nonprofit organization, facilitates and funds the creation of the portraits. The organization is in the 'beginning stages' of the portrait processes for former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, McLaurin told CNN. 'There's focus on specific artists that will likely be doing their portraits,' he noted. Obama hosted former president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for their portrait unveilings in 2012 during Obama's first term.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pudDP_0hlueknB00
The Obamas and Bidens became close during Obama's presidency, going through the ups and downs of their political and personal lives, including the death of Biden's son, Beau, from cancer. 'Over the course of their eight years together in office, a close partnership between the two men grew through the highs and lows of the job and life,' Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters on Tuesday. She declined to say if the Bidens would host the Trumps for their portrait unveiling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIdNp_0hlueknB00
The portrait unveiling ceremony tradition goes back decades. It originated as a first ladies event - with first lady Lady Bird Johnson inviting Eleanor Roosevelt and Bess Truman to the White House, along with family and friends, for East Room ceremonies. The Roosevelt ceremony took place in February 1966. Former first lady Jackie Kennedy made her only return trip to the White House after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1971 to see her late husband's portrait hung. President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon invited her for a ceremony - and she agreed to come for a private viewing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fhqsd_0hlueknB00
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter was the first president to play host, bringing President Gerald Ford and former first lady Betty Ford to the White House for an East Room ceremony. He had defeated Ford in the 1976 presidential race. There was no ceremony for Carter during President Ronald Reagan's tenure - however Carter's White House communications director Gerald Rafshoon told NBC that was likely Carter's choice, not a snub. 'It would probably be out of his character to want a big ceremony in Washington that soon,' Rafshoon told the network. 'I would imagine he opted not to have it.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lbobo_0hlueknB00
President George H.W. Bush, who served as Reagan's vice president, brought the Reagans back to the White House in November 1989. President Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election, held a ceremony for his predecessor in July 1995 that both Bush and first lady Barbara Bush attended. With the White House swinging back to Republican rule after the 2000 election, President George W. Bush had the Clintons come visit in June 2004.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2Mas_0hlueknB00
The last modern ceremony took place in 2012, with the Obamas invitation to George W. and Laura Bush for the unveiling. 'We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences,' Obama said at the time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EMxu_0hlueknB00

