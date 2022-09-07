Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden appears to have found a new move in workouts
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is known as one of the most creative scores in the history of the NBA. The way he can slither around defenders and get to the basket or draw fouls is a huge asset. It is why he’s had so much success. As he...
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 New York Knicks Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Nate Robinson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New York Knicks. The Knicks didn't have the offseason they wanted, which was capped off by watching Cleveland steal away Donovan Mitchell from Utah. This has affected New York's overall team rating quite drastically, but the addition of Jalen Brunson did soften the blow. If you're curious about who the Knicks' best players might be, where their new backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in both MyNBA Eras and Franchise, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Knicks roster.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Minnesota Timberwolves Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made a huge splash this offseason, acquiring Rudy Gobert from Utah. With Gobert now in the mix with Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota's roster is looking much improved from last season. If you're curious about who the Timberwolves' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Timberwolves roster.
Report: OKC Thunder scouts Thompson twins, Nikola Druidic
It looks like the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting at it early to prepare for the 2023 NBA draft. The Thunder — along with the Utah Jazz — sent a scout over to Serbia to watch the Thompson twins — Amen and Ausar — and Nikola Druidic, per Yahoo Sports’ Krysteen Peek.
NBA Scout Likes Idea Of Mike Conley Trade To Houston Rockets
Conley has been linked to some NBA contenders, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the most recent team linked to him. Even at 34 years old, he can be a solid contributor for a team looking to contend for a title. While not the defender that he once was, Conley can still hold his own on that end of the court.
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Tells NBA Analyst He Is Ready To Go
With Kevin Durant back in the fold after asking to be traded earlier this summer, the Brooklyn Nets are back in the business of trying to win an NBA championship. Their roster is very intriguing, not just because of the presence of Durant or Kyrie Irving, but even more so because they traded for Ben Simmons last season.
NBA 2K23 Next Gen The City Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about The City in NBA 2K23 Next Gen.
Yardbarker
Report reveals current framework of NBA in-season tournament
The NBA is pressing ahead with its plans for an in-season tournament, and a new report has shed light on what the format might look like. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the current proposal involves all 30 NBA teams playing cup games through November. After that, eight teams will move on to a single-elimination tournament, which is slated to conclude in December.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Portland Trail Blazers Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Clyde Drexler dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Portland Trail Blazers. If you're curious about who the Trail Blazers' best players are, where Jusuf Nurkic ranks next to bigs in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Trail Blazers roster.
NBC Sports
Celtics star Jaylen Brown not happy with his NBA 2K23 player rating
Player ratings for the soon-to-be released basketball video game "NBA 2K23" have started to trickle out, and at least one Boston Celtics star isn't happy with his rating. The player ratings for Celtics and Golden State Warriors starting lineups were leaked over the holiday weekend. Jaylen Brown is rated a 87/100 overall -- an increase from last season's game but not as high as many Celtics fans would have liked.
After the Gallinari injury, the Boston Celtics were rated to have had the 5th-best offseason
The Boston Celtics were recently rated to have had the fifth-best offseason in the NBA by The Athletic senior writer David Aldridge. That is by most accounts a lower ranking than many assessments of what the Celtics did with their 2022 offseason, but still among the league’s very best.
