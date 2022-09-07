ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Joey Galloway
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
Yardbarker

Predicting the NY Jets Record Post Zach Wilson Injury News

The NY Jets were hit with a blow when it was revealed quarterback Zach Wilson — recovering from a meniscus tear in the preseason — would not be available to play until week 4 at the earliest. Joe Flacco now takes the helm, with the former Super Bowl MVP to face his former team in week 1. Wilson’s injury news is a hit but shouldn’t derail the Jets season. GM Joe Douglas has amassed an underrated collection of talent. A mix of young blue-chippers (Sauce Gardner, Elijah Moore, and Garett Wilson) and players in their prime years (Carl Lawson, D.J. Reed) have turned the Jets into a sleeper playoff contender.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bengals#Bills#American Football
NBC Sports Chicago

Highest-paid tight ends for the 2022 NFL season

Tight end is one of the most important positions in football. Not only are these big-bodied players expected to catch passes, they also serve as a de facto sixth lineman in certain offensive schemes. With their increasing responsibilities, tight ends across the league have seen an uptick in their salaries....
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow listed as player who will shape 2022 season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went from being one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks to now being talked about as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, period. From interesting pregame outfits to top-tier Instagram captions, Burrow has made himself one of the most popular players in the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy