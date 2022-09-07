Read full article on original website
Related
Armstead revitalized by fresh start, bullish on Dolphins’ line. And 10 Dolphins injured
For the first time in 10 years as a pro, Terron Armstead is not driving down a Louisiana highway to get to work.
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game
The Patriots are underdogs for their regular season opener - and the experts view them that way, too. Not sure if you’re aware, but the New England Patriots no longer have an offensive coordinator. OK, so Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and, for all we know, the Ghost of Dick...
Julian Edelman says he doesn't want to play for anybody but the Patriots
Julian Edelman didn’t rule out an NFL comeback in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” saying he can’t imagine playing for anybody but the New England Patriots.
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
RELATED PEOPLE
Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?
Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Predicting the NY Jets Record Post Zach Wilson Injury News
The NY Jets were hit with a blow when it was revealed quarterback Zach Wilson — recovering from a meniscus tear in the preseason — would not be available to play until week 4 at the earliest. Joe Flacco now takes the helm, with the former Super Bowl MVP to face his former team in week 1. Wilson’s injury news is a hit but shouldn’t derail the Jets season. GM Joe Douglas has amassed an underrated collection of talent. A mix of young blue-chippers (Sauce Gardner, Elijah Moore, and Garett Wilson) and players in their prime years (Carl Lawson, D.J. Reed) have turned the Jets into a sleeper playoff contender.
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Nightmare on South Beach: touring the Patriots' House of Horrors
The New England Patriots are trying their luck at solving one of the organization’s biggest mysteries: Why can’t Bill Belichick and Co. go to South Florida and consistently win?
Highest-paid tight ends for the 2022 NFL season
Tight end is one of the most important positions in football. Not only are these big-bodied players expected to catch passes, they also serve as a de facto sixth lineman in certain offensive schemes. With their increasing responsibilities, tight ends across the league have seen an uptick in their salaries....
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow listed as player who will shape 2022 season
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went from being one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks to now being talked about as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, period. From interesting pregame outfits to top-tier Instagram captions, Burrow has made himself one of the most popular players in the game.
Saints vs. Falcons Preview: Marcus Mariota Full Of Emotions Ahead of Atlanta Season Opener
The Atlanta Falcons to kick-off their 2022 campaign with Marcus Mariota starting under center for the first time since 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: La'el Collins Buys Lunch For Joe Burrow, Bengals O-Linemen Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
Cincinnati is hoping to be much better in the trenches this season
Ryan Clark Names NFL Team With Best Trio Of Skill Players
During this Friday's edition of Get Up, the crew discussed if the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North again. This led to Ryan Clark raving about the skill players on the Minnesota Vikings. Clark believes the Vikings have the best trio of skill players in the league in...
Comments / 0