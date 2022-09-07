ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
The Spun

Details Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Arrangements

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through some marital troubles ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The longtime couple's relationship issues reportedly stem from Brady's decision to unretire and commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Brazilian supermodel was reportedly so upset that she left the family compound.
Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead sign contract extensions through 2026 season

The Los Angeles Rams are keeping the band together for the foreseeable future. The club announced Thursday contract extensions for general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay that run through the 2026 season. McVay's extension became public knowledge in August, but the club waited to announce it until Snead's...
CBS Boston

Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022?

FOXBORO -- The 2022 Patriots season is nearly upon us, and we're down to one final question for the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team. It's a pretty simple one, too.Will the Patriots make the playoffs? OK, maybe it is a little complex.The AFC is loaded this season, and the AFC East is a lot more difficult with the Bills looking downright dominant and the Dolphins on the rise. (At least the Jets are still the Jets.) Making the playoffs for a second season in a row will be no easy task for the 2022 New England Patriots.As is usually the case...
CBS Boston

Patriots reportedly sign Marcus Cannon to practice squad

FOXBORO -- A familiar face is returning to the Patriots to give the team a little more depth along the offensive line. Marcus Cannon is reportedly set to join the New England practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.Cannon worked out with the Patriots on Thursday in Florida, with the team practicing in West Palm Beach this week in advance of their Week 1 tilt against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and spent nine seasons in New England, playing 115 games at right tackle.The Patriots traded Cannon to the Houston Texans ahead...
