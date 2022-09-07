Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
LeSean McCoy Says Bill Belichick Would Have Been a Regular Coach Without Tom Brady
VIDEO: LeSean McCoy's Bill Belichick hot take.
Details Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Arrangements
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through some marital troubles ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The longtime couple's relationship issues reportedly stem from Brady's decision to unretire and commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Brazilian supermodel was reportedly so upset that she left the family compound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Tom Brady’s heart still in it? Go ahead, and keep asking
TAMPA — Once upon a time, he was too skinny and slow. His arm lacked strength and his passes lacked beauty. Seven Super Bowl rings later, the Tom Brady scouting report has evolved. Today, he is too immobile and too worried about the pass rush. He’s got too many...
Coaching legend Frank Cignetti passes away
Hours before Pitt hosted Tennessee, it was announced Panthers Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti’s father passed away, himself a Hall of Fame coach
Dolphins begin Mike McDaniel era vs. Patriots and Bill Belichick, the standard in the AFC East
Before Mike McDaniel sat at his designated table and addressed reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings in late March, he was approached by Bill Belichick.
NFL
Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead sign contract extensions through 2026 season
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping the band together for the foreseeable future. The club announced Thursday contract extensions for general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay that run through the 2026 season. McVay's extension became public knowledge in August, but the club waited to announce it until Snead's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Any Other NFL GM With Bill Belichick’s Draft Track Record Would’ve Been Fired
Bill Belichick's six rings are the only things keeping him from getting fired by the New England Patriots. The post Any Other NFL GM With Bill Belichick’s Draft Track Record Would’ve Been Fired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: OKC Thunder scouts Thompson twins, Nikola Druidic
It looks like the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting at it early to prepare for the 2023 NBA draft. The Thunder — along with the Utah Jazz — sent a scout over to Serbia to watch the Thompson twins — Amen and Ausar — and Nikola Druidic, per Yahoo Sports’ Krysteen Peek.
Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022?
FOXBORO -- The 2022 Patriots season is nearly upon us, and we're down to one final question for the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team. It's a pretty simple one, too.Will the Patriots make the playoffs? OK, maybe it is a little complex.The AFC is loaded this season, and the AFC East is a lot more difficult with the Bills looking downright dominant and the Dolphins on the rise. (At least the Jets are still the Jets.) Making the playoffs for a second season in a row will be no easy task for the 2022 New England Patriots.As is usually the case...
Patriots reportedly sign Marcus Cannon to practice squad
FOXBORO -- A familiar face is returning to the Patriots to give the team a little more depth along the offensive line. Marcus Cannon is reportedly set to join the New England practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.Cannon worked out with the Patriots on Thursday in Florida, with the team practicing in West Palm Beach this week in advance of their Week 1 tilt against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and spent nine seasons in New England, playing 115 games at right tackle.The Patriots traded Cannon to the Houston Texans ahead...
Comments / 0