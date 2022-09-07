Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
Former Kentucky and current New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has continued to make waves since his departure to the NFL from Lexington. Robinson has been listed as a starting wide out on the Giants first unofficial depth chart of the 2022-23 season: While he didn't put up gaudy ...
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that new starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance was not among the team’s six captains for the upcoming season. Lance finished seventh in voting, one spot ahead of dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel.
The run game remains at the core of the Baltimore Ravens offense. After all, they are playing to their strengths, especially with a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson. The former Louisville standout is the only quarterback in league history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He did not achieve the...
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
The New York Jets are trying to get their rebuild off the ground in the 2022 season. However, it has been difficult to do so with so many injuries. Mekhi Becton is injured again and now the replacement for him, Duane Brown, has already been ruled out for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. George Fant is caught in the middle of all the commotion, moving back and forth between both tackle spots amid all the injuries.
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
The NY Jets were hit with a blow when it was revealed quarterback Zach Wilson — recovering from a meniscus tear in the preseason — would not be available to play until week 4 at the earliest. Joe Flacco now takes the helm, with the former Super Bowl MVP to face his former team in week 1. Wilson’s injury news is a hit but shouldn’t derail the Jets season. GM Joe Douglas has amassed an underrated collection of talent. A mix of young blue-chippers (Sauce Gardner, Elijah Moore, and Garett Wilson) and players in their prime years (Carl Lawson, D.J. Reed) have turned the Jets into a sleeper playoff contender.
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is the "heartbeat of our offense," according to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Carter will open the season as the Jets' starting running back, ahead of second-round rookie Breece Hall. The two are expected to work in tandem and Hall's role figures to grow as the season progresses, but Carter should see more opportunities at the beginning of the year. Zach Wilson's injury is not considered a downgrade for Carter or the Jets' backfield, as he struggled at times with accuracy on check-downs last year. As a rookie, Carter registered the sixth-most targets per route run (30 percent) among backs who ran at least 100 routes.
