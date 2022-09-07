Read full article on original website
Eva Quill
2d ago
1st - Know who your driver is. 2nd - what they're driving. 3rd - check for identification that it's a ride share. I've had at least 2 people ask me if I was their Uber/Lyft driver while going through an area.
3
Audrey Wilkerson
2d ago
Ok call me hmmmmm crazy buy why the hell would you get in a damn vehicle that did not come up on the dammn app as your driver ???? At this day and age you don't just except rides from just anyone, so did she know the man and they had an altercation. Before anyone jump out there with me and make me come back hard no it does not negate the fact that this horrible person was wrong and should do time but again why the hell did you get in the car with someone you didn't know. SMDH 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃
2
D.C. Suspects Who Robbed And Assaulted Victim Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an robbery and assault...
popville.com
Shooting in Columbia Heights and Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
arlnow.com
Police: Woman threatened store employee in Courthouse with knife
(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A pair of incidents involving local businesses and armed suspects were reported in today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report. One happened on the 2000 block of Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. “The female victim was standing outside a business when...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
fox5dc.com
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
Man who allegedly threw woman out of a car arrested on malicious wounding charges
ARLINGTON, Va. — After months of investigation, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in the injury of a woman who was allegedly thrown from a car by the driver in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested by Arlington Police...
alxnow.com
Alexandria man arrested for allegedly brandishing handgun outside West End nightclub
A 35-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for allegedly brandishing a handgun outside a nightclub in the West End on Sunday, September 4. No one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Pickett Street. Multiple witnesses told police that they saw the suspect pull out a handgun, according to Alexandria Police.
Police: Man, teenage girl shot in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived they found a man and a teenage girl who had...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Armed Robber Sentenced For Committing Armed Robbery In Baltimore
A 23-year-old man who was out on supervised release for a prior armed robbery will spend more than a decade in prison after being sentenced for a second robbery in Maryland, federal officials said. Fort Washington resident Rico Dashiell was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison by US Judge...
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
Comments / 7