Fuel Spill in West Nodaway River in Cass County from overturned crane
(Cass Co) On Thursday, the Iowa DNR was notified that a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately 2-3 miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled. However, during a follow-up visit...
kmaland.com
Fuel spill reported in Cass County
(Atlantic) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a fuel spill in Cass County, Iowa. DNR officials were notified of a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately two to three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled. However, during a follow-up visit Friday, DNR staff observed a sheen downstream of the absorbents. DNR staff also found dead and stressed minnows between the bridge collapse and approximately a half-mile downstream. Similar conditions were not observed Thursday.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
Rescue crews call to a report of a crane tipped over in Cass County
(Massena) Cass EMS, Cumberland and Massena Fire and Rescue were called to the area of 765th and Pella Roads northeast of Massena for a crane that tipped over. It was reported that the crane operator suffered lacerations. No other information is available at this time.
