(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are taking advantage of a last-minute funding curveball to upgrade the city's ambulance fleet. By unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the purchase of a new ambulance from Life Line Emergency Vehicles of Sumner for $168,578.94. Council members also approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the USDA to cover a portion of the purchase cost. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce told the council USDA officials informed his department Tuesday that grant money was available for the vehicle. However, the deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday. Despite the tight time frame, Bruce urged the city to seek the grant money.

3 DAYS AGO