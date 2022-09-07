Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
KVUE
HAAM Day returns at Austin music venues
Musicians were on stages across Austin, supporting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. KVUE checked in on HAAM Day at Waterloo Park.
'A real honky tonk' | Kacey Musgraves stops by Austin's Broken Spoke
AUSTIN, Texas — A "Golden" guest stopped by a legendary Austin music venue over the weekend. The Broken Spoke shared on Instagram that country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves visited on Saturday. The venue wrote that Musgraves and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, had something specific in mind for the evening.
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets...
New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
Prickle of baby porcupines arrives at the Austin Nature and Science Center
AUSTIN, Texas — There are new residents at the Austin Nature and Science Center: a prickle of baby porcupines!. The prickle – which is a group of 3 or more porcupines – has taken up residency in the newly renovated Small Worlds Exhibit at the center, located at 2389 Stratford Drive.
Local economy gets a boost as Texas vs. Alabama game brings thousands
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns took on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This game brought thousands from all over Texas and the nation. "I live off Lake Buchanan," said Steve Stott, a Texas fan. "It takes me about an hour and a half, close to two hours [to get to the DKR Stadium]."
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
KVUE
Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
Divers, volunteers gather for 28th annual Lake Travis cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Divers and volunteers were out on the lake Sunday for the 28th annual Lake Travis cleanup. With summer winding down, divers say there is a lot of trash sitting at the bottom of the lake. Hundreds of volunteers were at the event on Sunday. They say...
KVUE exclusive: Austin Film Festival sneak peek
AUSTIN, Texas — The second wave of releases for the 29th Annual Austin Film Festival (AFF) was announced on Thursday. The release included some of the big films and talent coming to the festival next month. The AFF recognizes writers' and filmmakers' contributions to film, television and new media....
ATCEMS prepares for more emergency calls with busy weekend underway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said it has prepared to handle a potential increase in calls as multiple large events get underway in the Austin area. ATCEMS Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Wright said the service added four paramedic ambulances on Saturday, in addition to multiple single units to address the anticipated increase in calls around the UT game and other events in the city. They also added two overnight resources to help with downtown activities.
KVUE
Houston nurse was conscious, in control before fiery crash that killed six, documents say
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse accused of killing six people in a fiery crash is waking up in a Los Angeles jail Tuesday morning after a judge denied bail. Nicole Lorraine Linton, the traveling nurse who's facing six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.
Pflugerville Connally HS placed 'on hold' after false report of shooter on campus
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD's Connally High School was "placed on hold" after the Austin Police Department (APD) received a report of a shooter on campus. In a letter to parents, CHS Principal Paula Gamble said APD received the report shortly after lunch. APD then contacted the Pflugerville ISD Police Department, leading multiple officers from both departments to respond to CHS.
The 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival returns
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Chronicle's 32nd Annual Hot Sauce Festival is heating up Central Texas on Sunday. Taking place at the Far Out Lounge and Stage from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the festival will feature 20 commercial bottlers, specialty sauces and peppers, cold drinks and food trucks. Also, there will be live music performances by Luna Luna, TC Superstar, Mama Duke and KindKeith, with DJ McPullish spinning records all afternoon.
Anniversary of a killer storm: Remembering the terrible Galveston hurricane of 1900
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston was known as the grandest city in Texas at the dawn of the 20th century. But with the arrival of the hurricane on Sept. 8, 1900, the city would struggle to ever regain its former status. So devastating was the storm that it’s been estimated...
Part of Zilker Park overflow parking lot under MoPac bridge getting covered in grass
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've driven over Lady Bird Lake using the MoPac Boulevard bridge, you've probably noticed that a chunk of overflow parking at Zilker Metropolitan Park is covered with mulch. Three of the five acres, the ones closest to the bridge, are off limits with temporary fencing...
Austin resident claims lottery ticket worth $5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin resident scratched off some good luck with the Texas Lottery, earning them $5 million in winnings!. The resident, who elected to stay anonymous, claimed the top prize-winning ticket of $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game "Casino Millions." This winning ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75, which is located at 5801 N. Interstate 35.
UT Austin, St. Edward's University score high in latest college rankings
AUSTIN, Texas — For the fourth year in a row, St. Edward's University ranks as one of the top 10 best regional universities in the West. St. Edward's is now No. 8 in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. The university also came in at No. 4 for veterans and No. 6 for undergraduate teaching.
KVUE
Austin mayor candidates meet for forum Monday
Four of the mayoral candidates were present for the forum on Monday. A series of council forums are expected to be held in the coming weeks.
KVUE
Austin, TX
