Austin, TX

KVUE

'A real honky tonk' | Kacey Musgraves stops by Austin's Broken Spoke

AUSTIN, Texas — A "Golden" guest stopped by a legendary Austin music venue over the weekend. The Broken Spoke shared on Instagram that country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves visited on Saturday. The venue wrote that Musgraves and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, had something specific in mind for the evening.
KVUE

The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
KVUE

New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
KVUE

Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
KVUE

KVUE exclusive: Austin Film Festival sneak peek

AUSTIN, Texas — The second wave of releases for the 29th Annual Austin Film Festival (AFF) was announced on Thursday. The release included some of the big films and talent coming to the festival next month. The AFF recognizes writers' and filmmakers' contributions to film, television and new media....
KVUE

ATCEMS prepares for more emergency calls with busy weekend underway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said it has prepared to handle a potential increase in calls as multiple large events get underway in the Austin area. ATCEMS Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Wright said the service added four paramedic ambulances on Saturday, in addition to multiple single units to address the anticipated increase in calls around the UT game and other events in the city. They also added two overnight resources to help with downtown activities.
KVUE

Pflugerville Connally HS placed 'on hold' after false report of shooter on campus

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD's Connally High School was "placed on hold" after the Austin Police Department (APD) received a report of a shooter on campus. In a letter to parents, CHS Principal Paula Gamble said APD received the report shortly after lunch. APD then contacted the Pflugerville ISD Police Department, leading multiple officers from both departments to respond to CHS.
KVUE

The 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival returns

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Chronicle's 32nd Annual Hot Sauce Festival is heating up Central Texas on Sunday. Taking place at the Far Out Lounge and Stage from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the festival will feature 20 commercial bottlers, specialty sauces and peppers, cold drinks and food trucks. Also, there will be live music performances by Luna Luna, TC Superstar, Mama Duke and KindKeith, with DJ McPullish spinning records all afternoon.
KVUE

Austin resident claims lottery ticket worth $5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin resident scratched off some good luck with the Texas Lottery, earning them $5 million in winnings!. The resident, who elected to stay anonymous, claimed the top prize-winning ticket of $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game "Casino Millions." This winning ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75, which is located at 5801 N. Interstate 35.
