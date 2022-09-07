EPIC Insurance Continues Expansion, Invests in Jersey City Office: New Location Has Panoramic Views, Trendy Style, Diverse Neighbors

NEW YORK, Sept. 9 -- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, issued the following news release on Sept. 8, 2022:. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Patrick Freaney, Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service ("USSS"), and Keechant L. Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department ("NYPD"), announced today the arrest of LAKENYA HOPKINS on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud for her role in a scheme to defraud over 110 investors in Money Magnet Platinum Membership Initiative LLC ("MMPMI") of hundreds of thousands of dollars by promising unrealistically high rates of return on investments to induce them to invest and lying about how their money would be invested.

