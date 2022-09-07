ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate

The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Has The Kind Of Lawyers You Get When You Offer To Pay Your Attorneys In Livestock, If At All

Donald Trump tried to pay his lawyer with a horse. That’s it, that’s the tweet. The Guardian got its hands on an advance copy of “Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump and the Corruption of Justice,” by New York Times reporter David Enrich, which contains a hilarious anecdote of the famously tightfisted client trying to settle accounts by giving his lawyer the deed to a race horse.
abovethelaw.com

Florida's Anti-Woke Law Is So Bad For Free Speech That Teachers Are Having A Hard Time Constructing Curricula Around It

Florida is being Florida so hard that it has become difficult for teachers to do their jobs. No, I’m not referring to their ongoing teacher shortage or their refusal of books during said school crisis for fear that they may be too woke, even when said book is the dictionary. Actually, I lied — that part is what I’m talking about. The STOP Woke Act, the PC name for Florida’s law that censors speech, is being taken to court because its rigid enforcement of political correctness when discussing facts is making it difficult for teachers to, you know, teach.
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Should Often Be More Gracious In Defeat

One of the basic facts of the legal profession is that in litigation, there are often winners and losers. Of course, parties usually try to reach a resolution that results in each party getting something that they want from the other. However, when push comes to shove, and matters are submitted to a court or a fact finder, one party is usually happy with the result while the other party is not. When lawyers lose (and even the best attorneys will lose), attorneys should act graciously in defeat since it is the right thing to do and because this can achieve the best results for clients.
abovethelaw.com

Telling My Grandkids Judge Aileen Cannon Was Just Andy Kaufman Doing A Bit

We breakdown the shenanigans involved in the latest Trump search warrant order… which is in a civil matter… with a different judge… invoking privileges Trump doesn’t have… granting relief he didn’t even ask for. What does any of that even mean? Good luck to the judge’s clerks in their future endeavors after getting handcuffed to this! We also discuss debt relief and how it impacts law students. And we discuss Jones Day and ponder if lawyers are morally complicit in the work their firms perform.
abovethelaw.com

Don't Look A Gift Horse In The Mouth, Biglaw -- See Also

A Horse Is A Horse, Of Course, Of Course: Trump tried to pay his legal bills with a horse. The Incredible Shrinking Legal Credibility: Jonathan Turley is pot committed to Donald Trump’s supporters so he’s willing to just go ahead and defend this Aileen Cannon order because… why not?
abovethelaw.com

For The Love Of God, Cards Against Humanity Isn't Breaking Any Laws By Making You Help People

At its worst, corporate speech, like the corresponding art, is one of those simulacral, kitschy attempts to appear personable and relatable for the sake of a dollar. You know how corporate Twitters ran by 20-somethings do those sham attempts to court controversy because they’re trying to copy and paste the strategy Wendy’s brilliant marketing team mastered a couple years ago? That shit. I figure most people acknowledge it, give the customary like or haha if it actually made you exhale a little harder than usual, but then you move on because you know the company really has no skin in the game on the matter.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms Want Associates Back In The Office -- Will Mandates Work?

You can’t treat an associate who bills 2,400 hours like they are on a factory floor. If you insist on factory rules, you’ll get factory results. — Tom Sharbaugh, a professor of practice at Penn State Law, commenting in an interview with the American Lawyer, on the delicate way that Biglaw firms must handle their return-to-office edicts for associates. Many associates are motivated by having autonomy in their work lives, he said, and enacting office-return mandates is sure to sour associates’ relationships with their jobs.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Associate Starts Scholarship To Pay It Forward

In this episode, I welcome Imani Maatuka, a Commercial Litigation Associate at Sidley Austin, to talk about the Bridging the Gap Scholarship. Imani recalls what made her decide to follow in the footsteps of her other family members into the legal profession and what the big difference is between what she expected and the reality now that she’s working as a litigation associate. She describes how she picked litigation as the law area to specialize in. Additionally, Imani shares more information about the Bridging the Gap Scholarship: How it started, what their goals and steps to reach these goals are, and how it continues to help other students.
Slate

The Federalist Society Gets a Few Things Right. Liberals Should Take Note.

The end of Roe v. Wade was not a spontaneous coup. The decision instead represents the culmination of decades of organized struggle on the right, both within the law and outside of it. And while many groups contributed to the right’s victory, one organization in particular has been thrust into the national spotlight due to the pivotal nature of its role: The Federalist Society.
AOL Corp

Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly,...
Fox News

Here's the Left's latest Trump-manufactured psychodrama: Victor Davis Hanson

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson described the Left's "psychodramas" used to divert from issues that matter most to the American people on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: It's really ironic because, why were we leaking? Because we had this disinterested special master that was taking charge,...
yr.media

NYU Bias Hotline Ensnared In War On ‘Wokeness’

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. During her appearance on the HBO talk show “Real Time” last month, former NYU student Rikki Schlott conversed with host Bill Maher about the political leanings of her generation and the importance of free speech. Schlott then brought up an anecdote from her time at NYU: the Bias Response Line, a phone number where students can report cases of discrimination and harassment on campus.
