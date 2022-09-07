One of the basic facts of the legal profession is that in litigation, there are often winners and losers. Of course, parties usually try to reach a resolution that results in each party getting something that they want from the other. However, when push comes to shove, and matters are submitted to a court or a fact finder, one party is usually happy with the result while the other party is not. When lawyers lose (and even the best attorneys will lose), attorneys should act graciously in defeat since it is the right thing to do and because this can achieve the best results for clients.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO