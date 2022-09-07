Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Hereford genetics sustain through the dry season
Summer droughts. Limited resources. Only the most resilient cattle make it through such harsh challenges. Roy Lee Criswell of Pep, New Mexico trusts Hereford-cross cattle to do it best. "These Hereford Bulls on these black cows, getting that F1 cross, is putting more feed efficiency along with more hybrid vigor...
beefmagazine.com
Study hopes to answer why consumers will pay $75 for a steak
Why are consumers willing to pay high prices for steaks? A research project from Texas Tech University's Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, in collaboration with groups in Ireland and Australia, is trying to answer that question. The project started with a simple idea from a doctoral candidate,...
MedicalXpress
Starting kindergarten: Normal stress for the vast majority of children
The transition to kindergarten causes a generalized and normal increase in the stress hormone cortisol in children during the first two weeks of school. Cortisol levels then decrease in some children but not others. Those are the findings of a study conducted by a research team from the Sainte-Justine hospital...
psychologytoday.com
Dealing With Back-to-School Stress
Back to school can be a stressful and anxious time for families. This year may prove to be more challenging than years past. A few check-ins and planning ahead can help ease back-to-school stressors and anxieties. Back-to-school time is always bittersweet as families say goodbye to warm summer memories and...
beefmagazine.com
Proper pasture management can minimize impacts of drought
During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, say careful management...
nypressnews.com
How to sleep: The simple activity to do 15 minutes before bed to reduce stress and anxiety
Consistency is likely to result in more restful and stable sleep, preventing the likelihood of a nightmare-inducing REM rebound from sleep deprivation. Daily relaxation practice – Relaxation techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) can be incredibly useful in helping you to get to sleep and reducing the stress around not being able to sleep.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
What are the best supplements for anxiety?
Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
Can Pregnancy Stress Affect Your Baby's Mental Health?
It's important to reduce stress when you're pregnant, but can too much stress actually affect your baby's mental health? Read about a new study on the subject.
verywellhealth.com
What Is the Social Phobia Inventory (SPIN) Test?
The social phobia inventory scale, or SPIN, is a way of measuring a person’s level of social phobia or social anxiety. It contains 17 expert questions that are said to assist in the diagnosis of social anxiety disorder. Versions of anxiety or fear assessments have been around for decades....
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 8, 2022
Max Armstrong reports that the agriculture industry will be watching for an announcement on the Renewable Fuel Standard which is the biofuel blending mandate. There are reports that the Biden Administration would offer a three-year mandate versus the annual approach. Max shares insight from a Reuters report that would set the standard for the longer period. The policy aims to reduce energy imports, help farmers and reduce greenhouse gases.
healio.com
Q&A: Stress fluctuations during pregnancy associated with negative emotions in infants
Greater stress fluctuations during pregnancy were linked to more distress, fear and sadness among infants. Stress levels were not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More research is needed to better understand the causes of stress fluctuations. Having more extreme fluctuations in stress during pregnancy correlated with more feelings of distress,...
psychologytoday.com
What Are Grounding Techniques?
Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness, Sept. 10, 2022
At a recent seminar, Dan Basse, president, Agresource Company, reflects on market moves over the past year, as well as recession and inflation impacts and labor. Ted Seifried, Zaner Ag Hedge, joins Mike at the desk to talk markets, including South American competition, USDA yield estimates, basis strength, wheat market, crude oil and inflation impacts, cattle market volatility.
PsyPost
Placebo-controlled study suggests that the benefits of psilocybin microdosing can be explained by expectancy effects
Anecdotal evidence suggests that microdosing with psilocybin mushrooms offers mental health benefits. But a recent experimental study suggests that these purported benefits may be driven by users’ expectations. Findings from the placebo-controlled experiment were published in the journal Translational Psychiatry. Microdosing, the practice of consuming low, sub-hallucinogenic doses of...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD
Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
Psych Centra
How to Notice and Manage Emotions Using Mindfulness: 7 Ways
Having trouble managing your emotions? These mindfulness techniques may help. We all experience a range of emotions throughout the day. Emotions will come and go whether we “allow” them to or not. When you learn to be mindful of your emotions and sit with them — even the uncomfortable ones — you can learn to manage them better.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
psychologytoday.com
How Sleep Loss Promotes Unhealthy Eating
Sleep loss significantly influences brain function and may majorly affect how and what we eat. Sleep loss appears to increase our preference for unhealthy, sugary foods. Sleep loss may dramatically increase our calorie intake. Brain imaging studies show that sleep loss is linked to changes in brain function. Insufficient and...
healthcareguys.com
Exploring Autism Treatments: Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy
Autism treatments are unfortunately few and far between. Living with autism is difficult. The world is always slightly more slanted in your home than it is in other people’s. You have extra work to do at every turn. If it’s a child who suffers from autism, then there’s extra worry. You would do anything and everything in your power to protect your child. Most days that means doing extra work than other parents just to get less of a result. It can be devastating, but treatments such as Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy can offer some relief.
