Autism treatments are unfortunately few and far between. Living with autism is difficult. The world is always slightly more slanted in your home than it is in other people’s. You have extra work to do at every turn. If it’s a child who suffers from autism, then there’s extra worry. You would do anything and everything in your power to protect your child. Most days that means doing extra work than other parents just to get less of a result. It can be devastating, but treatments such as Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy can offer some relief.

