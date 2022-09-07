ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Upset and hurt' Georgia Tech looks to stop slide with Western Carolina in town Saturday

By Jon Gallo Staff Correspondent
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford

Week two of college football is upon us. A week after Georgia dismantled then No. 11 ranked Oregon 49-3 inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the Bulldogs move up into the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE – First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes reins

ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the longtime public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Review safety tips when using a tree stand this deer season

SOCIAL CIRCLE — While tree stands can provide hunters a great way to pursue deer, don’t overlook important safety precautions before using a stand this season. Most hunting incidents that occur are due to falls, or other safety issues, with tree stands. In fact, out of 36 incidents in 2021, 20 were tree stand use related, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Search continues for missing woman

COVINGTON — Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol took the search for a missing Covington woman to the skies Wednesday. Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home Friday, Sept. 2, and was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville where she reportedly met up with someone she connected with online.
COVINGTON, GA
Rockdale, Newton, Gwinnett leaders hold inaugural collaborative meeting

LAWRENCEVILLE — Three county commission chairpersons recently got together with one goal — to sustain and strengthen bonds in public health, mental health and communications. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson planted the seeds for the idea of what’s now named the Tri-County Collaboration meeting. The inaugural event, hosted...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, 2022:. • Ashley Nicole Armistead, 31, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; theft by...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

