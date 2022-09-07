Read full article on original website
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
5 great breweries to visit in Birmingham
Need a beer? You won’t have to look far to find a craft brewery in Birmingham. It wasn’t always this way, but over the past decade or so, the city has become a mini-mecca for artisan ales, scrumptious stouts, mouthwatering porters and more. Here are five of our...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
5K for Liza: Birmingham comes together to finish murdered Memphis jogger's run
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Over 200 people gathered in Mountain Brook, Alabama, early Friday morning to run in honor of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, a 34-year-old wife, mother and teacher who wasabducted and killed during her routine predawn run last week in Memphis, Tennessee. Watch the video above to learn more.
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
Oxford Alabama Open Table Tennis Tournament Serves Excitement
Oxford, AL – Pangrong Xiao of Birmingham defeated Hari Narayanabhatla of Atlanta to win the inaugural Oxford, Alabama, Open on Aug. 20. Xiao won $300. Narayanabhatla won $200 and William Horton of Atlanta and Leidy Handoko of Memphis each won $100 as semifinalists.
Five Bar and Hattie B’s chicken and waffles make best in U.S. list
Birmingham’s Five Bar and Hattie B’s in the Lakeview Entertainment District have some of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S., according to the popular national foodie site Tasting Table. The two local eateries, which are separated by a city block here in the Magic City, were...
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
Abduction, death of Memphis jogger reminds Central Alabama runners of basic safety
The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while she was on an early morning jog in Memphis has put safety at the forefront of runners' minds everywhere, including the Birmingham metro area. "When something like this happens, it hits close to home," said Jeff Martinez with a local runners shop,...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
Bogue’s Restaurant closes after 84 years in Birmingham
Bogue's, a longtime Birmingham restaurant which first opened in 1938, has closed for good after 84 years in the community.
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Bogue’s Restaurant, staple of Birmingham’s culinary scene for 84 years, closes its doors
Bogue’s Restaurant, a staple of Birmingham’s culinary since for 84 years, has closed. The restaurant, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. On Sunday, Bogue’s served customers for the last time, Ella Irby, its longtime...
Alabama at Texas live updates, analysis from Austin
Welcome to Darrell K Royal Stadium in Austin where Alabama is set to face Texas for the first time since the 2009 season. The student section was packed early for this 11 a.m. CT kickoff to accommodate Fox. This will be a major test for Steve Sarkisian in his second...
Alabama-Texas: Nick Saban responds to everyone assuming Tide’s going to win in Austin
Everybody assumes No. 1 Alabama will beat Texas on Saturday in Austin. At least that’s what Gene Wojchiechowski told Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban during a segment on “College GameDay” Saturday morning. How does he convince his team that “nothing is given?”. “I think it is...
Patriot Day: Alabama remembers Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, honors heroes
As a group of firefighters gathered for the First Responders lunch on Friday in Trussville, it was obvious some of them were not even born on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks aimed at New York City and the nation’s capital killed nearly 3,000 people, including firefighters and police officers who were trying to save lives.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Now the News: Over Easy closing after 12 years, Samford University unveils renovated music building + more
Happy Tuesday, Birmingham! We hope you had a relaxing Labor Day weekend. Keep reading to get back into the swing of things with some buzzy news from the past week, including breakfast/brunch spot Over Easy closing, new SanPeggio’s pizza locations, Samford’s newly renovated music building and more. Over...
Alabama vs. Texas by the numbers: After a century, Tide returns to Austin
No. 1 Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (FOX) Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. 1 Victory for Alabama in nine games against Texas. In the teams’ most recent meeting, the Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns 37-21 in the BCS national championship game on Jan. 7, 2010. In the eight other meetings, Alabama has seven losses and a tie. The teams tied 3-3 in the Bluebonnet Bowl on Dec. 17, 1960. Of the 82 college programs that Alabama has played more than once, Texas is among the seven that own winning records against the Crimson Tide. With a 7-1-1 record against Alabama, Texas has the most games against the Tide in that group. Alabama has a 1-3 record against Boston College, 3-5 against Notre Dame, 2-3-1 against Oklahoma, 0-3 against Rice, 2-3 against TCU and 1-2 against UCLA.
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
