No. 1 Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (FOX) Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. 1 Victory for Alabama in nine games against Texas. In the teams’ most recent meeting, the Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns 37-21 in the BCS national championship game on Jan. 7, 2010. In the eight other meetings, Alabama has seven losses and a tie. The teams tied 3-3 in the Bluebonnet Bowl on Dec. 17, 1960. Of the 82 college programs that Alabama has played more than once, Texas is among the seven that own winning records against the Crimson Tide. With a 7-1-1 record against Alabama, Texas has the most games against the Tide in that group. Alabama has a 1-3 record against Boston College, 3-5 against Notre Dame, 2-3-1 against Oklahoma, 0-3 against Rice, 2-3 against TCU and 1-2 against UCLA.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO