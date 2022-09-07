ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Activist group pushing to repeal Meet and Confer Agreement between City of San Marcos and police association

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council voted 5-2 to approve the Meet and Confer Agreement between city leadership and the San Marcos Police Association. "Meet and Confer is a process designed to allow police and fire associations and management an opportunity to understand each other’s interests and reach agreement on important employment issues," city documents state. "The enabling statute outlines specific areas of discussion for this process which include wages, rates of pay, hours of work and working conditions."
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tantra Brewhouse, Maroni's Pizza Kitchen to return; Dutch Bros Coffee coming soon; and more San Marcos business news

Tantra Brewhouse is set to open in December at 217 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn held a grand opening ceremony in late August at its new location, 1050 McKinley Place Drive, Ste. 120, San Marcos. With more than 300 stores across the country, Boot barn offers men's and women's cowboy boots, denim and other country-style items. The shop also sells work and hiking boots. 737-266-4099. www.bootbarn.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Austin police oversight initiative meets threshold for spot on May 2023 ballot

AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group, Equity Action, is one step closer to putting a police oversight initiative on Austin's May 2023 ballot. On Wednesday, the group said the Austin City Clerk had validated more than 20,000 of 33,000 total signatures submitted in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act (APOA). That meets the threshold to get the measure on a ballot.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say

The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KVUE

KVUE

