Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Scott Sellers resigns as Kyle city manager following internal investigation
Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers resigned effective Sept. 6 following an internal investigation. (Courtesy city of Kyle) City officials announced Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers has resigned effective Sept. 6, according to a press release. Sellers was previously placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. "After thoroughly investigating, the...
Report: Austin Animal Services employee used shelter animals to expand social media followers, earn money
During a City of Austin investigation, officials concluded an Austin Animal Services employee misused city resources and abused their position by recording and posting videos of shelter animals to their income-earning personal social media account.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
Activist group pushing to repeal Meet and Confer Agreement between City of San Marcos and police association
SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council voted 5-2 to approve the Meet and Confer Agreement between city leadership and the San Marcos Police Association. "Meet and Confer is a process designed to allow police and fire associations and management an opportunity to understand each other’s interests and reach agreement on important employment issues," city documents state. "The enabling statute outlines specific areas of discussion for this process which include wages, rates of pay, hours of work and working conditions."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dream Bakery among several Austin bakeries to close doors in recent months
AUSTIN, Texas — Inflation is taking a toll on small businesses in Austin, including several locally owned bakeries. Karen Fry owned Dream Bakery for six years. It was a gluten-free bakery that served croissants, cinnamon rolls and cakes. "Things that you can't necessarily find in other places if you...
Round Rock City Council creates new Community and Neighborhood Services department
Round Rock City Council voted Sept. 8 to create a new city department: Community and Neighborhood Services. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock City Council voted Sept. 8 to create a new city department: Community and Neighborhood Services. Headed by Joe Brehm, formerly the city's director of community development, Community...
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
Tantra Brewhouse, Maroni's Pizza Kitchen to return; Dutch Bros Coffee coming soon; and more San Marcos business news
Tantra Brewhouse is set to open in December at 217 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn held a grand opening ceremony in late August at its new location, 1050 McKinley Place Drive, Ste. 120, San Marcos. With more than 300 stores across the country, Boot barn offers men's and women's cowboy boots, denim and other country-style items. The shop also sells work and hiking boots. 737-266-4099. www.bootbarn.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Austin police oversight initiative meets threshold for spot on May 2023 ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group, Equity Action, is one step closer to putting a police oversight initiative on Austin's May 2023 ballot. On Wednesday, the group said the Austin City Clerk had validated more than 20,000 of 33,000 total signatures submitted in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act (APOA). That meets the threshold to get the measure on a ballot.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say
The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
Frozen treats maker secures incentives for $39M factory in Lockhart
Roughly 100 jobs expected; Company produces 2.5M-plus pops per day across US
Round Rock ISD administrators fill in as crossing guards, cafeteria workers amid understaffing
Autumn Herbert, director of instructional education, acted as a crossing guard outside Joe Lee Johnson Elementary School Friday morning, cheerily greeting parents and students walking to campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
Mayoral candidate Celia Israel unveils transportation plan to improve Austin, targets I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Celia Israel announced her transportation plan to help Austin's continued growth while continuing to connect communities. Israel's plan focuses mainly on the concept of mobility and ease of movement within the city. With this theme, she has four main points:. Demanding...
21 Austin nonprofits receive grants to address homelessness, improve services
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 20 local nonprofit organizations have been awarded contracts worth a total of $1 million to better address homelessness in Austin, the City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division and Innovation Office announced on Friday. A total of 21 organizations will be able to expand their...
Travis ECHS sees increased police presence on Friday following social media threat
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District police increased its presence at Travis Early College High School on Friday following a social media threat. On Sept. 8, a student posted a threat to social media that included racist language, Travis ECHS Principal Erick Posadas said in a letter to parents.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Leander officially enters Phase 4 water restrictions due to pipeline leak, future repairs
LEANDER, Texas — City of Leander residents now need to step up water conservation. A crack in a pipeline coming from Lake Travis has been leaking about a million gallons of water per day since early August. That water goes from the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) to...
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
Leander prohibits all outdoor watering due to upcoming pipeline repair
The City of Leander is prohibiting all outdoor watering starting Thursday as it prepares for an upcoming repair of a raw water pipeline, according to a release from the City.
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0