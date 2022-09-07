Read full article on original website
Related
Aurora Acquires SMB Payment Firm One Payment
Payments technology provider Aurora Payments has acquired One Payment, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 8). Based in Florida, One Payment has a portfolio of more than 6,000 merchants, with a focus on minority-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Aurora said in a news release. “With over $1 billion of volume...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Announce Acquisitions
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR acquires Plugsurfing to facilitate payment for electric vehicle (EV) charging in Europe, while TimePayment buys QuickSpark to combine the two companies’ tools for the vendor finance industry. Plus, Mesh Payments raises $60 million, while CashFlo raises $8.7 million. Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has...
Construction Industry Platform Briq Buys Swipez to Add AR Automation
Construction industry-focused financial automation platform Briq has expanded its capabilities by acquiring India-based FinTech Swipez. Swipez automates billing and accounts receivable (AR), and its tools will be added to Briq’s existing ability to automate planning, payment and other financial workflows for construction companies, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
FTX Helps Raise Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Valuation to $2B
Cryptocurrency startup Mysten Labs has raised $300 million, bringing the valuation of the firm to more than $2 billion. As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Sept. 8), the funding round was led by FTX Ventures and will allow Mysten — founded by former executives from Meta's crypto business — to hire staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration
Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
This Week in B2B Payments Funding
It was a short week in the U.S., but venture capital, private equity and seed investors continued to go long in the B2B payments space. PYMNTS recaps recent funding events in the sector and links them to trends in several key sectors of the economy. Healthcare. Healthcare accounts for nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Standard Chartered Tests Duplicate Finance Detection Tool
Financial services company Standard Chartered has completed what it called an industry-first test of the trade financing validation service from MonetaGo over the SWIFT payments system. Standard Chartered carried out this pilot to “mitigate the risks of duplicate trade finance fraud on a global scale,” according to a Thursday (Sept....
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
HubSpot Tackles 'Crisis' of Payments Disconnection in CRM
Customer relationship management platform HubSpot has launched new features and updates designed to deal with what it calls a “crisis of disconnection.”. “Fundamental shifts in buyer behaviors have made it increasingly challenging for organizations to create meaningful connections with their customers,” the Boston-based company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 7).
MTN Partners With Dooka for Digital Supply Chain Solution
Pan-African telecom giant MTN Group has signed a partnership agreement with Johannesburg-based business-to-business (B2B) marketplace operator Dooka. The new partnership, announced by Dooka in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release, will help to transform MTN’s supply chain and lead to “digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers,” the company said.
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
Stearns Bank Drives X-Border Payments With WireFX Collab
In a move to drive cross-border payments for its retail and business customers, independently-owned financial institution Stearns Bank is collaborating with FinTech startup WireFX. WireFX integrated its Global Payments-as-a-Service (GPaaS) platform into Stearns Bank’s StearnsConnect, Stern’s online banking portal that uses Q2 Technologies and Fiserv Premier (Stearns Bank banking core),...
What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce
If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
Healthcare Takes a Page From Retail’s Omnichannel Payments Playbook
New PYMNTS data reveals that close to half (46%) of U.S. consumers are engaging in healthcare both in-person and via digital means, bringing healthcare firmly into the omnichannel trend that’s already reshaped retailing and is promising the same for a reforming healthcare system. It’s a shift that makes sense...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0