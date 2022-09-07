Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Here's how to help this Oldham County animal shelter grow during 'Give for Good Louisville'
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — We're five days away from this year's "Give for Good Louisville." It's the most generous 24 hours of online giving in Kentuckiana, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville. On Thursday, Sept. 15, local organizations will ask you to open your hearts and your wallets. One...
Wave 3
‘4 Good on the Go’ program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-profit based out of Henderson, Kentucky was in Louisville Friday helping families who live in the California neighborhood that have been impacted by the effects of inflation. According to officials with “4 Good on the Go”, this traveling donation bus is apart of the “4...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
animalpetitions.org
Don’t Let Vehicles Become Death Chambers for Dogs
Target: Robert Stivers, President of Kentucky State Senate. Goal: Enact tougher penalties for individuals who leave animals locked in hot vehicles. Heat waves have blanketed the nation. While many humans can retreat to cooled interiors, their pets are often not so lucky. Some animals are left outdoors in sweltering temperatures, and a shockingly high number must suffer trapped in vehicles where heat indexes can soar up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Such a horrible fate apparently befell two dogs in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
9/11 doctor thanks Kentucky women who wrote caring letters, as children, in the days following terror attacks
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're grown, it can be hard to remember the lessons that shape who you become. The days when you strolled around school, half your current height. When innocence was a way of life, and you were clueless on how to spend it. "It was...
Hardin County 8-year-old dies of rare cancer, mother speaks out, doctor raises awareness
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a heartbreaking story out of Hardin County is bringing the topic to front of mind. An 8-year-old boy died Friday after battling cancer for less than a year. Natalie Nelson says her son, Quincy Ramon Nelson-Sweatt, was the...
Wave 3
Inmate at LMDC saves other inmate using Narcan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at LMDC saved another inmate’s life with Narcan Friday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, an inmate was overdosing on an unknown substance when another inmate revived and used Narcan that had been installed recently inside the housing unit. The...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
spectrumnews1.com
Inspired by his daughters, Louisville man starts Cope's Hope Equine Assisted Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eric Wright started Cope’s Hope Equine Assisted Services in 2021, hoping it would have a positive impact on other Louisville area families, just like it did for his family. Wright and his wife, Debbi, adopted their oldest daughter, Ella, from Ukraine. She was diagnosed with...
WTVQ
Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Wave 3
Officials address Louisville’s maternal and infant mortality
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said the lives of women and babies are in a crisis in the Louisville Metro and across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Armstrong announced a $10,000 grant to improve maternal and or infant health. Any nonprofitable charitable organization is eligible to apply. In...
WLWT 5
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Wave 3
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Wave 3
Butler High School honors Sept. 11 victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Butler High School honored September 11 victims Friday by placing flags in front of the school. Butler High School teacher, Jonathan Joseph, said that this project is important for the students to understand the effect 9/11 had on the world. “I teach government and...
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
