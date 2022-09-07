Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
12 Who Care: Dr. Jerome Mosley is on a mission to empower youth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around Maddie V. Rutherford Alternative School, Dr. Jerome Mosley's presence is felt in a big way. “A lot of people like to say, oh, that's my right hand,” Principal Sadie Milliner-Smith said. "No. He's both of my hands. He keeps me lifted up and supports the mission and the vision of the school."
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
‘Don’t ever stop trying’: Woman works at YMCA she once received help from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who made the difficult decision to leave her home country and move to Jacksonville was so touched by the support she received from the YMCA, that she is now paying it forward and helping others in need. Bedimar Munoz came here to Jacksonville in...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Families in Need Receive Prayer, Food and Faith for Back to School
With the pandemic still here, and children just starting the school year, families are finding that their money is not stretching as far as it once did. Recently, The House of Prayer teamed up with I’m A Star Foundation and the Jacksonville COVID Task Force to host ‘Feed The Family: Back 2 School Edition.’
Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Super donut! A donut is called 'superfood' at this cafe on wheels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!. If you were awake to first watch this story on Good Morning Jacksonville then we know you love coffee! What pairs with it better than a donut?. Here's an answer: a big, icing-covered donut also called a superfood! You can find this at Nature's...
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park
Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.
Dogs at ACPS need your help as population exceeds maximum capacity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services is asking for the Jacksonville community to step up and help “in a BIG way.”. The ACPS released a Facebook post describing the current conditions of the in-shelter population increase. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]. Three hundred...
City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'. "I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even...
News4Jax.com
Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
News4Jax.com
Black media professionals gather to celebrate local journalism at Ken Knight Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several trailblazing media professionals in Jacksonville will come together at the Jessie Ball duPont Center Thursday for a night full of celebration and appreciation. The Ken Knight Awards is a gala that celebrates notable journalists who are making strides not only in the media world but...
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there
Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million
Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
