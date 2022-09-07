ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Longtime Washington Post tech chief Shailesh Prakash leaving for Google

The Washington Post's longtime tech and data chief Shailesh Prakash is leaving the company for a new executive role at Google, sources told Axios. Why it matters: Prakash has led The Post's design, product and tech teams for over a decade. He has long been considered the backbone of The Post's technological transformation.
Axios

Tech private equity vets raise $3 billion for digitization fund

BayPine, a Boston-based midmarket buyout firm led by David Roux (ex-Silver Lake) and Anjan Mukherjee (ex-Blackstone), raised $2.2 billion for its debut fund. It also secured $800 million in co-investment commitments. Why it matters: This is a pair of tech vets aiming at the wide swath of non-tech companies that...
Axios

TikTok unites tech factions against it

TikTok has managed to get everyone in tech on the same page, wherever they stand on regulation, antitrust and all the other controversies raging in the industry. Driving the news: While TikTok had no official presence at the Code Conference, the Chinese-owned firm was the talk of the annual gathering of tech world notables this week — serving as the foil of choice for a parade of tech executives, pundits and even some government officials.
Axios

Exclusive: Salesforce to co-produce TV show for CNBC

Salesforce will co-produce a new branded docuseries for CNBC's linear channel as a part of a broader television deal that Salesforce and CNBC parent NBCUniversal struck last year around the Olympics. Why it matters: The deal shows how CNBC parent NBCUniversal is getting creative in order to land large, multimillion-dollar...
Axios

Selling out an NFT collection is only the beginning

The NFT market may have cooled significantly, but companies who turned a big profit in the boom times are ploughing those proceeds back into traditional and new media in order to put eyeballs back on their creations. Why it matters: NFTs aren't just selling pictures to people who like pictures....
