Meta disbands its 'Responsible Innovation' team responsible for ensuring Facebook products are ethical - weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned 'many teams are going to shrink' as the company tries to cut costs
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products, as the company and other tech giants slash costs amid weak growth. The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists, and others who collaborated with product teams across the...
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
Figure Technologies Launches a Scalable BaaS Solution for Banks, FinTechs
FinTech Figure Technologies is launching a new banking and payment business called Figure Payments Corp., the company announced Wednesday (Sept. 7). According to the announcement, Figure Pay, a subsidiary of Figure Payments Corp., will deliver Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings through a highly scalable, quickly deployable application programming interface (API)-driven platform. Figure Pay will offer two platforms: one focused on banks, and another focused on FinTechs, non-banks and retailers.
Arcadier Selects Nuvei as Marketplace Platform Payment Partner
SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform Arcadier has selected payment platform Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With the addition of Nuvei to Arcadier’s platform, marketplace merchants will have access to customized and optimized payment flows, customizable reporting and...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Mesh Payments Raises $60M to Expand Finance Automation Platform
Finance automation platform Mesh Payments has raised $60 million in new funding and will use it to expand its go-to-market (GTM) efforts and continue its product innovation. The new backing comes after the company tripled its revenue growth in the first half of the year, with 1,000 mid-market companies now using Mesh and close to $1 billion annualized payment volume (TPV) flowing through the platform, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release.
Checkout.com Intros Bespoke Solution to Support Marketplace Growth
Full stack payments firm Checkout.com is launching a new customized flexible solution to accommodate marketplaces and sellers in a digital economy that is always developing and advancing. The launch of Checkout.com’s latest tool, Integrated Platforms, is intended to assist the increasing number of people selling online by enabling marketplaces to...
Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration
Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
Healthcare Takes a Page From Retail’s Omnichannel Payments Playbook
New PYMNTS data reveals that close to half (46%) of U.S. consumers are engaging in healthcare both in-person and via digital means, bringing healthcare firmly into the omnichannel trend that’s already reshaped retailing and is promising the same for a reforming healthcare system. It’s a shift that makes sense...
Slow Real-Time Payments Adoption in US Holds Back B2B Commerce
The “Real-Time Payments Tracker,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and The Clearing House, found that B2B buyers and sellers have a lot to gain from an instant payments rail — and a lot to lose if the United States doesn’t catch up to the rest of the world.
This Week in B2B Payments Funding
It was a short week in the U.S., but venture capital, private equity and seed investors continued to go long in the B2B payments space. PYMNTS recaps recent funding events in the sector and links them to trends in several key sectors of the economy. Healthcare. Healthcare accounts for nearly...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Announce Acquisitions
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR acquires Plugsurfing to facilitate payment for electric vehicle (EV) charging in Europe, while TimePayment buys QuickSpark to combine the two companies’ tools for the vendor finance industry. Plus, Mesh Payments raises $60 million, while CashFlo raises $8.7 million. Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has...
Aurora Acquires SMB Payment Firm One Payment
Payments technology provider Aurora Payments has acquired One Payment, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 8). Based in Florida, One Payment has a portfolio of more than 6,000 merchants, with a focus on minority-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Aurora said in a news release. “With over $1 billion of volume...
MTN Partners With Dooka for Digital Supply Chain Solution
Pan-African telecom giant MTN Group has signed a partnership agreement with Johannesburg-based business-to-business (B2B) marketplace operator Dooka. The new partnership, announced by Dooka in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release, will help to transform MTN’s supply chain and lead to “digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers,” the company said.
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
PayPal Hires Former Expedia Marketplace President John Kim as CPO
PayPal has said it has a new Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO) in John Kim, formerly of Expedia, a press release says. He will succeed current CPO Mark Britto, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Kim’s new job will entail leading the consumer and merchant product and engineering teams. He’ll help advance the company’s position as a “leader in digital payments and commerce” around the globe.
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
Construction Industry Platform Briq Buys Swipez to Add AR Automation
Construction industry-focused financial automation platform Briq has expanded its capabilities by acquiring India-based FinTech Swipez. Swipez automates billing and accounts receivable (AR), and its tools will be added to Briq’s existing ability to automate planning, payment and other financial workflows for construction companies, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
Shopify, eCommerce Platform Luxlock Team on Token-Gated Shopping
Online retail platform Luxlock will offer new shopping options on Shopify through a partnership with Web3 open source software development company Smart Token Labs, a press release says. This was done via a custom application for Luxlock, which will leverage Smart Token Labs’ Brand Connector to offer token-gated shopping experiences,...
