read the article! first Warnock gave walker 3 dates then walker refuses those dates & comes up with another that Warnock agrees to. why does walker need the questions beforehand? Of course he needs to rehearse some intelligent answers haha. We all know walker isn't smart enough to come up with intelligent questions on his own.
Walker is a joke. His supporters are racist. His supporters know Walker is a walking joke. His supporters think they can hide behind a yes man, oreo. Walker is puppy dogs and all the things bad. Now come get some. I work on me daily.
Warnock has an idea of questions he wants to ask about. Abortion issues, new jobs, environmental needs just to guess some of the topics.Walker wants to know what they are. Walker should have his own set of questions for Warnock.Even the debate team doesn't get to know the questions.Ga is becoming a truly progressive state and trying to show it. Things are popping up that have never been asked before.
