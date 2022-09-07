ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

scooter nurse
2d ago

read the article! first Warnock gave walker 3 dates then walker refuses those dates & comes up with another that Warnock agrees to. why does walker need the questions beforehand? Of course he needs to rehearse some intelligent answers haha. We all know walker isn't smart enough to come up with intelligent questions on his own.

Lock53
2d ago

Walker is a joke. His supporters are racist. His supporters know Walker is a walking joke. His supporters think they can hide behind a yes man, oreo. Walker is puppy dogs and all the things bad. Now come get some. I work on me daily.

Susie Malphurs
2d ago

Warnock has an idea of questions he wants to ask about. Abortion issues, new jobs, environmental needs just to guess some of the topics.Walker wants to know what they are. Walker should have his own set of questions for Warnock.Even the debate team doesn't get to know the questions.Ga is becoming a truly progressive state and trying to show it. Things are popping up that have never been asked before.

Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker sparks outrage by calling inflation a women’s issue: ‘They’ve got to buy groceries’

Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the US Senate in Georgia, is under fire again for comments suggesting that inflation hurts women more because “they’ve got to buy groceries.” “I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important,” Mr Walker told a reporter at a town hall and lunch focused on women’s issues on August 19. “This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” pic.twitter.com/3KXoll8Uy5— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2022The comments, made just less than two weeks ago, came in Mr Walker’s hometown...
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Macon, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn't get answers.Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries on July 15 and died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, as she experienced a mental health crisis, a family attorney has said. Sparta is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Sharpton, noting reports Grier was having what...
SPARTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Herschel Walker's New Ad Makes Big Accusation

Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker is continuing his campaign for Georgia Senate. Earlier this week, he released A new ad released a new ad that accuses Democrats - specifically his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) - of using “race to divide us.”. “Democrats use race to...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells supporters to vote ‘one, two, three times, whatever’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraged supporters to get out to the polls during the November midterms and went one step further during a video address to advocate that they exercise their right to vote “one, two, three times”.In the video clip, shared online by the left-wing Twitter account PatriotTakes, an account with more than 450,000 followers, the Georgia Republican is seen standing alongside Mallory Staples, who ran to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the spring but lost in the Republican primary to Rich McCormick.The two Georgian Conservatives begin the video address by encouraging voters in the southern...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians

With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
GEORGIA STATE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#The Atlanta Press Club#Democratic
The Independent

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp, the current Republican governor of Georgia, illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.Sign up to our newsletters.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Exclusive-Georgia probe into Trump examines chaplain's role in election meddling

ATLANTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman didn’t recognize the man who banged on her door. Terrified, she called 911. She had reason to fear. By the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, when she saw the stranger's red sedan parked in her driveway, she had received hundreds of threats from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Two weeks earlier, Trump’s campaign had falsely accused Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of pulling fake ballots from suitcases at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to rig the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

The heated final weeks of Georgia's Senate race

The Senate race going on in Georgia right now is neck and neck, between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. It’s one of the rare competitions between two Black candidates on the national stage – and each has a very different message for voters about racism.
GEORGIA STATE

