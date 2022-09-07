3 arrested in death of Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police arrested three people in connection to the July 2022 murder of Matthew Tommaso .

Tommaso, 33, was shot and killed at the Belmont Hills Apartments, police said.

Kali W. Bryant, 29, of Chesterfield, was arrested on August 17 and charged with second-degree murder.

Sherard L. Wright, 33, of High Point, N.C., was arrested on August 31 and charged with second-degree murder.

Natasha R. Winston, 47, of High Point, N.C., was arrested on September 1 and charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

Two of the suspects who are facing second-degree murder charges could have their charges upgraded, according to legal expert Kevin Purnell.

"They can amend or seek an indictment for first-degree murder charges," Purnell said. "It's all dependent on the evidence or strength of evidence they have on the person charged with accessory and more importantly, it's about the strength of the evidence they have against the two charged with the murder."

Tommaso's father said that his son was a loving father and Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, adding he's reluctant because he doesn't want to ruin the work of Chesterfield detectives investigating his son's case.

No additional details about the crime were released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .