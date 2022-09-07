ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shereé Whitfield’s She By Shereé Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

By Tanay Hudson
 2 days ago

Shereé Whitfield.                                      Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After 14 years of waiting, She by Shereé has arrived but isn’t getting the warm welcome she had hoped for.

After the season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield’s clothing line’s website crashed. She said it was because of the “influx of love” from fans. As of Sept. 7, the website is still shut down.

When it shut down, she released a statement.

“We are working to get this quickly resolved,” she wrote in a statement. “We wish to serve you soon. Thank you for your interest. Thanks to the customers whom we were able to serve so far tonight.”

Whitfield told Women’s Health t hat while the website was being designed, she asked that the site’s bandwidth be able to hold 200,000 to 300,000 visitors at the same time. The website’s crash was disappointing but she knows that it just means people have been anticipating its drop.

“This is just another example of over-promising and underdelivering,” Whitfield said. “But I am so grateful. I stand in prayer; I have chills even thinking about how many people are still interested at this time. To continue to have the website crash…it sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing.”

Besides the website crash, the clothing line became a running joke on social media. Shereé Whitfield was getting clowned for her She by Shereé designs. One two-piece set she is selling for $130 is a carbon copy of a Shein two-piece workout suit. Prospective buyers also slammed Sheree for posting t-shirts that were wrinkled, low-quality looking and cost $142. Others felt that the entire clothing line in general was overpriced.

It’s a shame that something the Cleveland native worked on for over a decade didn’t get the proper rollout. During the season finale of RHOA, Whitfield expressed feeling accomplished.

“After 14 years, I did it. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I’ve had a lot of letdowns. I want everyone who feels like they can’t do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work. It will definitely pay off.”

Take a look at what people had to say on Twitter.

Comments / 0

