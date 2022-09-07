ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Summit Daily News

Dillon approves draft agreement for paid overnight parking enforcement, but many details remain unspecified

Dillon Town Council reviewed a draft agreement with Interstate Parking Co. for parking management within the town, specifically to regulate paid overnight parking. Many details remain unsettled, such as which lots will have paid overnight parking and which will not, but, regardless, Interstate Parking is in talks with town officials to possibly take over a large amount of Dillon’s parking enforcement.
DILLON, CO
denverite.com

Denver wants to pour millions into the South Platte River Trail. Here’s where it could make your run or ride better

The backbone of the Denver metro’s regional trail network will get tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs and upgrades over the next eight years. More than a half-dozen separate projects will result in a nearly completely rebuilt South Platte River Trail from “top to bottom” in Denver by 2030, said Cinceré Eades, resiliency and regional trails program supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily offering used office supply items to the community

The Summit Daily News has used office supply items that are free to the community. Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors. Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes. Locking petty cash boxes and rolodexes. Hanging file folders with tabs. Desktop standing desk and plastic laptop...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing

Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
LITTLETON, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say

As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event

After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday

Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
FRISCO, CO
Colorado Daily

Record-setting heat moving out, sweater-weather next for Boulder County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bob Henson’s name, and Thursday’s high temperature for Longmont. The Front Range simmered through another day of record breaking heat as Boulder held on to the double digits with a white-knuckle grip and a mid-afternoon high of 97 degrees Thursday, while Longmont logged a high of 98.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards

Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards. The club won for...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
303magazine.com

Olde Town Arvada Has a New Fine Dining Spot That Features a Unique Handmade Touch

After Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr found companionship behind the line at Z Cuisine, the two reconnected years later to build a restaurant from the ground up with nothing but their four hands. This quaint but elegant spot in Olde Town Arvada is now coined Stone Cellar Bistro and has become the homestead for fresh foods and relaxing ambiance.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years

DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
DENVER, CO

