After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO