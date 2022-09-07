Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Summit Daily News
Dillon approves draft agreement for paid overnight parking enforcement, but many details remain unspecified
Dillon Town Council reviewed a draft agreement with Interstate Parking Co. for parking management within the town, specifically to regulate paid overnight parking. Many details remain unsettled, such as which lots will have paid overnight parking and which will not, but, regardless, Interstate Parking is in talks with town officials to possibly take over a large amount of Dillon’s parking enforcement.
Summit Daily News
CDOT funding for Silverthorne Exit 205 stalled because of 2020 decision
There are three traffic projects that have been identified as a priority in Summit County, and all of them require money, resources and time that the county can’t faithfully secure. Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the three main problem areas are Exit 203 in Frisco, Exit 205 in...
denverite.com
Denver wants to pour millions into the South Platte River Trail. Here’s where it could make your run or ride better
The backbone of the Denver metro’s regional trail network will get tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs and upgrades over the next eight years. More than a half-dozen separate projects will result in a nearly completely rebuilt South Platte River Trail from “top to bottom” in Denver by 2030, said Cinceré Eades, resiliency and regional trails program supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.
Summit Daily News
Labor Day crowds seeking outdoor recreation in Summit County remained consistent with past years, officials say
For many, Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of the summer season, especially at higher elevations. School is back in session, outdoor pools close, leaves start to change colors and the peaks that have been barren, rock-filled landscapes will soon be blanketed with snow once again. Monsoonal rains dampened...
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily offering used office supply items to the community
The Summit Daily News has used office supply items that are free to the community. Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors. Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes. Locking petty cash boxes and rolodexes. Hanging file folders with tabs. Desktop standing desk and plastic laptop...
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say
As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
Summit Daily News
Summit County Public Health to offer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine Sept. 14; virus rate drops for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 70 cases per 100,000 people, down from 81 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 7, the county totaled 22 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event
After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.
skyhinews.com
Colorado Department of Public Health extends air quality advisory in Grand County
Editor’s note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment extended their air quality health advisory at 8 a.m. Wednesday to continue until 9 a.m. Thursday. The following story from Tuesday covers the original advisory. An air quality advisory issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment...
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
Summit Daily News
FINAL UPDATE: Missing man found alive, ending search-and-rescue effort involving Black Hawk helicopter in northern Summit County
Editor’s note: This story has received a final update after live reporting to reflect that rescuers successfully found the man. Following a roughly five-hour search, a 50-year-old man was found alive after he went missing near Upper Cataract Lake Wednesday night. The man was part of a hunting party...
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday
Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
Colorado Daily
Record-setting heat moving out, sweater-weather next for Boulder County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bob Henson’s name, and Thursday’s high temperature for Longmont. The Front Range simmered through another day of record breaking heat as Boulder held on to the double digits with a white-knuckle grip and a mid-afternoon high of 97 degrees Thursday, while Longmont logged a high of 98.
Summit Daily News
Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards
Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards. The club won for...
303magazine.com
Olde Town Arvada Has a New Fine Dining Spot That Features a Unique Handmade Touch
After Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr found companionship behind the line at Z Cuisine, the two reconnected years later to build a restaurant from the ground up with nothing but their four hands. This quaint but elegant spot in Olde Town Arvada is now coined Stone Cellar Bistro and has become the homestead for fresh foods and relaxing ambiance.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Daily dogs is discriminating against Summit’s wonderful cats
Regarding your request for submissions to your Daily Dogs series: it is charming, but aren’t you discriminating against the many Summit County felines?. I’ve submitted a number of photos of my cats, but have never been acknowledged. This minority — or even maybe a majority — needs to...
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
