Because that’s what criminals do he’s trying to help his fellow republican criminals as well as criminal Putin to commit crimes against the United States

at this point, I don't think he has any idea of what was there, or that it was there at all ! old guy, just having another senior moment! that's what I have heard for 40 yrs. those old folk, senior time outs, 78? lol

What did Clinton do with his secret stuff in his sock drawer? What did Obama do with his? You people are so deranged, you don’t even know he isn’t President anymore. Get over it.

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump rages at Bill Barr for Fox News comments about Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘A weak and pathetic RINO’

Donald Trump called his former Attorney General Bill Barr as having “no guts” and a “pathetic RINO” after Mr Barr went on Fox News to tear apart Mr Trump’s defence of having secret papers at Mar-a-Lago.On Friday evening, Mr Barr took to the favourite network of the one-term president to defend the FBI raid on Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. He emphasised that his former boss’s attempt to explain away classified materials at his private residence was “unprecedented” and he couldn’t “think of a legitimate reason” why those documents would be there in the first place.“I think the driver on...
POTUS

